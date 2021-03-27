Soccer roundup: Omaha Skutt defeats Columbus Scotus and Creighton Prep

Omaha Skutt went meat-and-potatoes for its second helping Saturday.

The Class B No. 1 SkyHawks swept a pair of ranked opponents en route to the title of the St. Ignatius Cup at Omaha Creighton Prep.

Skutt outscored eighth-ranked Columbus Scotus and the tournament hosts by a combined 7-0 tally, including a physical 2-0 win over Class A No. 2 Prep in the championship match.

“I thought we played pretty well,” SkyHawk coach Justin Zabawa said. “I thought the second half of the Prep game we stopped playing so direct and started possessing the ball. We told them our opportunities were going to come, and they did. And we took advantage of them.”

Caleb Vos broke a scoreless tie in the 55th minute with his first goal of the season. The senior took a ball to the back post and went near side upper 90 for the winner.

“It was a big relief for him,” Zabawa said of Vos. “I think Caleb had been a little frustrated that he hadn’t gotten one yet. It was really the build up that led to that goal. And that was kind of what we had been preaching.”

A Blake Pflaum sliding score with 12 minutes left provided some cushion for the SkyHawks, who notched their third straight shutout in the title match triumph.