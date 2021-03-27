Soccer roundup: Omaha Skutt defeats Columbus Scotus and Creighton Prep

Omaha Skutt went meat-and-potatoes for its second helping Saturday.
The Class B No. 1 SkyHawks swept a pair of ranked opponents en route to the title of the St. Ignatius Cup at Omaha Creighton Prep.
Skutt outscored eighth-ranked Columbus Scotus and the tournament hosts by a combined 7-0 tally, including a physical 2-0 win over Class A No. 2 Prep in the championship match.
“I thought we played pretty well,” SkyHawk coach Justin Zabawa said. “I thought the second half of the Prep game we stopped playing so direct and started possessing the ball. We told them our opportunities were going to come, and they did. And we took advantage of them.”
Caleb Vos broke a scoreless tie in the 55th minute with his first goal of the season. The senior took a ball to the back post and went near side upper 90 for the winner.
“It was a big relief for him,” Zabawa said of Vos. “I think Caleb had been a little frustrated that he hadn’t gotten one yet. It was really the build up that led to that goal. And that was kind of what we had been preaching.”
A Blake Pflaum sliding score with 12 minutes left provided some cushion for the SkyHawks, who notched their third straight shutout in the title match triumph.
Keeper Zach Weis and the three-man backline of John Meyers, Zach Ourada and Wil Tobaben get plenty of the credit for the clean sheets Saturday. Zabawa also pointed to senior Charlie Fletcher and his play in a defensive mid role.
“Our back line just really locked it down and played well,” Zabawa said.
In the day’s opener, five different SkyHawks scored in a 5-0 win over Scotus. It was the highest-scoring match of the season for Zabawa’s side.
The doubleheader sweep comes just three days after the SkyHawks took care of South Sioux City, Class B’s second-ranked team. In the season’s first nine days, Skutt has three wins over teams ranked fourth or higher in their respective class. Two of its five victories have been against Class A competition.
A road trip to Elkhorn Mount Michael on Tuesday is no gimme, but Skutt could very well be 6-0 entering an April 8 match with Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest.
Prep doesn’t have to wait long for a bounceback opportunity. The Junior Jays, 1-0 winners over Mount Michael in the opening round Saturday, host Omaha South on Monday. The Top 10 No. 1 Packers won a shootout over Prep in the Class A title match in 2019, the last time the rivals faced off.
Omaha Skutt (5-0).......................0 2—2
At Omaha Creighton Prep (3-1)..0 0—0
GOALS: OS, Caleb Vos, Blake Pflaum.
Omaha South 3, Grand Island 2
An early question, a quick reply and a connection that Omaha South hung its hat on.
That was the order of events in the top-ranked Packers’ 3-2 win Saturday over seventh-ranked Grand Island.
It took the Islanders less than four minutes to get on the board, with senior forward Diego Salas converting a penalty kick for the lead.
South (4-0) wouldn’t trail for long, though, as Kevin Becceril scored in the ninth minute on a ball from Edwin Cisneros.
The two would hook up on two more South goals in a stretch of six minutes later in the half, giving the Packers a 3-1 lead at the break.
Javier Baide got Grand Island within striking distance with a goal early in the second half, but the Islanders — playing down a man for the final 35 minutes — couldn’t equalize.
Grand Island (0-3).............1 1—2
At Omaha South (4-0).......3 0—3
GOALS: GI, Diego Salas, Javier Baide; Kevin Becceril 3.
Lincoln Southwest 2, Omaha Marian 1
Lincoln Southwest added to its stellar start in a road upset on Saturday.
The Class A No. 6 Silver Hawks now own wins over two of the top three teams in the state, the second coming in a shootout victory against top-ranked Omaha Marian.
After beating No. 3 Millard West eight days earlier, Southwest outlasted the Crusaders 7-6 in the penalty kicks.
“We’ve been playing pretty well,” SIlver Hawks coach Thomas Nettleton said. “Today we just kind of took that next step.”
Brooke Kutilek scored her second goal of the season on a first-half corner kick. The senior put away a loose ball in the box for a goal that Nettleton called “opportunistic.”
“It was a ball bouncing around in there and she found a way to get it in,” Nettleton said. “She’s a cool customer. She kind of reacted and relied on her instincts.”
Emma Prososki leveled things Marian after the break before the two teams played a pair of scoreless overtime sessions.
Southwest fell behind early in the shootout, but back-to-back saves from keeper Emma Hain swung the momentum back to the Silver Hawks, who improved to 4-0 on the season.
“The thing I’m most excited about is our ability to work for each other,” Nettleton said. “These are two very big wins for the confidence of our girls and our program.”
Lincoln Southwest (4-0)....1 0 0 0 1—2
At Omaha Marian (2-1)......0 1 0 0 0—1