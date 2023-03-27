Chace Hutchison wasn't getting greedy — especially not after his team especially had just gotten gritty.

Hutchison’s top-ranked Gretna girls got a pair of goals from sophomore Sonora De Fini and rode a strong effort to a 3-0 win Monday night over No. 2 Omaha Marian.

It was the 27th straight win for the two-time defending Class A champion Dragons.

“Against Marian we’ll take a 3-0 win,” Hutchison said. “It was a gritty win against a really good team.”

A first-half that looked like it had every intention of going scoreless got a jolt off the left foot of senior midfielder Ava Makovicka.

The Nebraska recruit ran into a loose ball off of a corner kick late in the half, rolling a strong strike through traffic and into the right side of the goal in the 39th minute, the second of the season for Makovicka.

The Dragon lead doubled less than three minutes after the break when De Fini worked free in an attacking space in the box, then poked home in her first of the year.

It was a sigh of relief for Hutchison, who said De Fini had missed on a couple of opportunities in Gretna’s first two matches.

“We’ve been waiting for that,” he said. “She’s had her chances the first two games. She needed it. We needed those finishes. We know what kind of talent she is, we know what kind of forward she is. But she needed that validation for herself.”

Marian had opportunities to put pressure on the Dragons down the stretch, generating a pair of quality chances in dangerous areas.

But Gretna keeper Maddie Schaffert was up to the task, making a diving save to her right on the best Crusader chance of the second half. It was the sophomore’s third shutout in as many matches this season.

De Fini put the icing on the cake with her second of the match in the 73rd minute, hustling past a defender to a ball ahead before working her way around Marian keeper Hayden Blaney and chipping on the run.

“She’s a very talented forward, and sometimes when you’re not getting them in the back of the net (the) first couple of games, you can waiver a little bit,” Hutchison said. “She stuck to it, she believed in the system, and ultimately she was rewarded with a brace tonight against a Marian team.”

The loss was a second straight for Marian, which fell 1-0 on Saturday to fourth-ranked Lincoln Southwest.

Still, Crusaders coach Teresa DeGeorge said she took some positives out of her side’s showing, namely in the effort department.

“I’m so proud of these girls,” DeGeorge said. “They never gave up. It’s a learning experience. Gretna’s a very good team. They have very strong players, I really respect their players. I thought we were hanging with them. I think they had the edge in speed of play. We didn’t execute the speed of play quite like we wanted. They have some strong players that make a difference.”

Omaha Marian (2-2)......0 0—0

At Gretna (3-0)..............1 2—3

GOALS: G, Ava Makovicka, Sonora De Fini 2.

Gretna 4, Papio South 1

Four different players scored for the top-ranked Dragon boys, more than enough for a 4-1 win in a battle of unbeatens against No. 7 Papillion-La Vista South.

Brett Perkins converted a penalty kick just before the midway point of the first half to get the defending champions going.

Fellow All-Nebraska selections Mikey Stukenholtz and Maguire Perkins added to a Thomas Sowinski score in the second half as Gretna ran away with things.

It’s the fourth win against a ranked team in as many matches this season for the Dragons, who visit Millard West on Thursday before a trip to eighth-ranked Millard South.

Papillion-La Vista South (4-1)....0 1—1

At Gretna (4-0)..........................1 3—4

GOALS: PLVS, Colin Macke; G, Brett Perkins, Thomas Sowinski, Mikey Stukenholtz, Maguire Perkins.

Omaha Creighton Prep 1, Omaha Westside 0, SO

Senior keeper Peyton Travis stuffed the fifth-round attempt to lift second-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep to the shootout victory over No. 4 Omaha Westside.

The Junior Jays avoided an 0-4 start to the season with a dramatic victory over their rivals, but were again held without a goal. They’ve scored just once through four matches this season — in the final minute of a 3-1 loss to Lincoln Southwest on Saturday.

Westside, last year’s state runner-up, fell to 2-3 on the season. It was their second shootout loss — and third match that went to kicks — through their first five outings.