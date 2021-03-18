 Skip to main content
Soccer roundup: Top three boys teams win season-opening matches
SOCCER

Each of the top three boys teams in the state passed opening day tests on Thursday.

Two of them with some late dramatics.

Top-ranked Omaha South, Class A’s defending champion, went on the road Thursday night for a 4-0 win over Elkhorn South. The Packers got a pair of goals from David Rojas.

Earlier in the day No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep got an overtime goal from Aidan Morey to get past fifth-ranked Omaha Central 1-0. The Junior Jays and South square off later this month.

Also on Thursday, third-ranked Lincoln Southwest rallied from two goals down for a 3-2 victory for a road win at No. 7 Grand Island. The SilverHawks got the winning score late in the match from senior Eli Rhodes. Quintin Kniss and Ramzy Hamouda also had goals in the comeback effort.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

