Soccer roundup: Top three boys teams win season-opening matches

Each of the top three boys teams in the state passed opening day tests on Thursday.

Two of them with some late dramatics.

Top-ranked Omaha South, Class A’s defending champion, went on the road Thursday night for a 4-0 win over Elkhorn South. The Packers got a pair of goals from David Rojas.

Earlier in the day No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep got an overtime goal from Aidan Morey to get past fifth-ranked Omaha Central 1-0. The Junior Jays and South square off later this month.

Also on Thursday, third-ranked Lincoln Southwest rallied from two goals down for a 3-2 victory for a road win at No. 7 Grand Island. The SilverHawks got the winning score late in the match from senior Eli Rhodes. Quintin Kniss and Ramzy Hamouda also had goals in the comeback effort.

