Softball roundup: Omaha Skutt takes another step towards top seed in Class B tournament

Omaha Skutt took another step to securing the top seed for the Class B state softball tournament Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Bennington in the championship game of the B-3 subdistrict tourney.

The SkyHawks, ranked No. 2 in The World-Herald’s all-class Top 10 and No. 1 in Class B, scored all three of their runs in the first inning.

Arkansas commit Lauren Camenzind led off with a home run to center field. Camenzind’s twin sister, Hannah, who also is headed to Arkansas, followed with a walk before Ruby Meylan doubled off the wall in left-center field to put runners on second and third base.

Senior catcher Sophia Hoffmann then laced a single to left-center off the top of the fence to bring home Hannah Camenzind and Meylan with what proved to be the winning runs. Skutt collected just two more hits in the final six innings.

“We hit the ball hard, but a lot of them were right at people,” SkyHawks coach Keith Engelkamp said. “Their pitcher does a good job of painting the outside corner, and they also have some really good hitters.”

It was Skutt’s second victory of the subdistrict over the No. 10-ranked Badgers, who fell to 16-13. Hannah Camenzind pitched a four-hitter and struck out 11 as the SkyHawks improved to 26-3.