Softball roundup: Papio sets record; Hastings defeats Elkhorn

Papillion-La Vista bettered its state record Saturday by winning the championship game of the Papillion-La Vista South Invitational for its 50th consecutive victory.
After completing a 36-0 season in 2019 — the first undefeated season by a Class A team — the top-ranked Monarchs improved to 14-0 with a 3-0, six-inning victory over No. 2 Omaha Skutt. Third baseman Jenna Hoelscher — hitting from the No. 8 spot — drove in all three runs.
After defeating the SkyHawks 9-0 in five innings Aug. 25, this one was much closer. Skutt junior Ruby Meylan limited Papio to four hits, with each coming from the Nos. 5 through 9 hitters.
But Jordyn Bahl would prevail in the duel.
The Oklahoma commit struck out 15, tossing a one-hitter.
The Monarchs owned the previous state record of 49 consecutive victories over the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Hastings edges Elkhorn
Sammy Schmidt saved the day Saturday for No. 4 Hastings in a 5-3 victory over No. 6 Elkhorn.
The sophomore drove a three-run home run over the center field fence in the bottom of the fourth inning for what proved to be the winning runs.
Hastings improved to 11-1 after it opened the day with an 11-2 victory over Ralston in the triangular at Elkhorn. The Antlers defeated Ralston 13-5 in the first game.
Schmidt was a first-team Class B selection after a freshman season in which she hit .510. Hastings coach Ashley Speak said Schmidt has picked up where she left off as the Tigers are aiming for their sixth consecutive state tournament appearance.
“She’s been pretty consistent all season,” Speak said. “Sammy is someone who steps up big when we need her. She’s improved both on offense and defense to become a really good all-around player.”
Schmidt’s winning homer came with two outs to erase Hastings’ 3-2 deficit.
The junior Faith Molina closed out the game with a strong seventh inning. After coaxing a ground ball out to second base and a fly ball to right field, Molina got the final out on a called third strike.
Millard North wins own invite
No one at Millard North can remember if the Mustangs ever won their own softball invitational.
That’s what made the third-ranked Mustangs’ 9-0 four-inning victory Saturday over district rival Millard South so sweet in the Millard North tournament final.
The victory also avenged a 15-7 loss the Patriots handed the Mustangs on Tuesday. Millard North has won two of its three games against No. 8 Millard South — the Mustangs took a 9-0 decision at the Omaha Marian Invitational last weekend.
Sophomores Katherine Johnson had a three-run home run and Maddie McGee added a solo shot and made an acrobatic catch of a foul ball near the backstop to lead the Mustangs (10-5).
