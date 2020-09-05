Softball roundup: Papio sets record; Hastings defeats Elkhorn

Papillion-La Vista bettered its state record Saturday by winning the championship game of the Papillion-La Vista South Invitational for its 50th consecutive victory.

After completing a 36-0 season in 2019 — the first undefeated season by a Class A team — the top-ranked Monarchs improved to 14-0 with a 3-0, six-inning victory over No. 2 Omaha Skutt. Third baseman Jenna Hoelscher — hitting from the No. 8 spot — drove in all three runs.

After defeating the SkyHawks 9-0 in five innings Aug. 25, this one was much closer. Skutt junior Ruby Meylan limited Papio to four hits, with each coming from the Nos. 5 through 9 hitters.

But Jordyn Bahl would prevail in the duel.

The Oklahoma commit struck out 15, tossing a one-hitter.

The Monarchs owned the previous state record of 49 consecutive victories over the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Hastings edges Elkhorn

Sammy Schmidt saved the day Saturday for No. 4 Hastings in a 5-3 victory over No. 6 Elkhorn.

The sophomore drove a three-run home run over the center field fence in the bottom of the fourth inning for what proved to be the winning runs.