For the past 16 years, the state’s softball teams have set a goal to end their season in Hastings.

While players, coaches and fans are still hoping to make that trip this October to the state tournament, the championship trophies won’t be awarded in Hastings.

Instead of the finals at the Smith Softball Complex on Oct. 13, there will be winner-take-all title games in all three classes Oct. 16 at Omaha's Claussen Field. The move was made so the finals can be televised on Nebraska Public Media.

There are pros and cons to the changes, that also include the two four-team double-elimination format and winner-take-all championship.

The biggest impetus for the televised finals is to avoid compliance problems with Title IX. The state baseball tournament switched to this format last May, including televising the championships for the first time.

Some softball fanatics have been pining for the days when the tournament was played at Omaha’s Seymour Smith Complex and the occasional big crowd that would show up. There was one caveat to those large turnouts: they were during the school day. Of course students were going to take advantage of the chance to get outside for a couple of hours.

With the Class A game at 6 p.m., that incentive won’t be there. But all the championship games will attract bigger crowds because they’re being played in a bigger market.

Don’t expect the first three days to be moved from Hastings any time soon. There still isn’t a facility that can match what Hastings has and what this tournament requires.

While there are two pools of four teams in each class, the tournament differs from the format used in the College World Series in one important way. In the second round of elimination games, two teams will cross to the other bracket, avoiding rematches with a first-round game.

Adding that helps make things a bit more exciting because teams have prepare for more than the three teams in their bracket.

Gretna tops rankings

The season begins Thursday for two teams where it ended in 2022 — playing each other.

Omaha Marian rallied to defeat Gretna 4-3 in the Class A championship 10 months ago. The Crusaders and Dragons meet in the season opener at 6:30 p.m.

Both teams will have a different look, but Marian has the biggest change. The pitcher-catcher battery of twins Maddia and Rylinn Groff are now freshmen at Southern Illinois.

Gretna returns its ace Alexis Jensen for her junior season. An All-Nebraska selection last year, Jensen led the Dragons through an undefeated regular season before Marian outdueled them at the state tournament.

Jensen’s return is a big reason why Gretna begins the season ranked No. 1 in the Top 10 and Class A ratings. Marian begins the season ranked No. 4 with Lincoln East and Papillion-La Vista occupying the Nos. 2 and 3 spots, respectively.

The chase for the team title appears to be wide open in all three classes.

In Class A, all three Millard schools, perennial power Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk and Papio South fill out the ratings. But don’t count out three other teams — Elkhorn South, Bellevue East and Fremont — from being serious contenders.

As is usually the case, Class B looks to be the most balanced class. Three Eastern Midlands Conference squads — Blair, Elkhorn and Norris — are thought to be the best heading into the season, just ahead of defending champ Grand Island Northwest.

There are at least 11 other teams that harbor serious hopes, including Wahoo, Bennington, Seward and Hastings. All have solid postseason histories.

Defending Class C champ Yutan/Mead starts the season ranked fourth. Hastings St. Cecilia, Wahoo Neumann and Polk County are ahead of the Patriots to start the season.

Bunny coaching Eagles

A former Omaha Benson star is now a coach in the Metro Conference.

Tashiana Coffiel was Benson’s shortstop on the 2012 team that became the first in program history to qualify for the Class A state tournament. After playing third base for four seasons at Creighton, Coffiel has her first head coaching job at Omaha Central.

After serving as an assistant to Ben Titus last season, Coffiel is in charge after Titus retired.

“Central is a great school and everything just kind of lined up,” Coffiel said. “My dad worked with Ben’s wife, and she mentioned one day that he was looking for an assistant coach because he was looking to get out of coaching in a couple of years. I knew I wanted to stay in OPS, because I’m an OPS kid.”

After Coffiel had a pair of one-year stints coaching summer teams, she decided the high school coaching path was a better fit.

“I’ve stayed around the game, giving lessons and helping out,” Coffiel said. “Summer ball wasn’t something I wanted to keep doing. This is the right amount of time for me to still be around the game.”

Top 30 list

I updating the list of Nebraska’s all-time Top 25 players from the first 25 seasons of softball being a sanctioned sport.

It will now be the Top 30 all-time list to celebrate the sport reaching 30 years last season. Five players are being added to the team. Selecting these five was a much simpler task than creating the original 25.

One of those five new players is also going to be the new honorary captain of this updated team. Wonder who that could be ...

Preview information

Players to watch

Alexis Jensen (Gretna, pitcher, junior): One of the leaders for the Class A runner-up was Jensen in her first season as Dragons' ace. After becoming the school’s all-time leader in career strikeouts — she had 376 in 185.1 innings 2022 — Jensen has two more seasons to build on that record. She gave up 35 walks while posting a 0.72 ERA and 30-2 mark to help Gretna run through the regular season undefeated.

Bree Urban (Millard South, infielder, senior): Urban and Jensen were the only two underclassmen on the 2022 All-Nebraska first team. She batted .618 with 55 hits, drove in 41 runs and scored 37 more. She also turned in a state-record-tying 23 doubles. Urban’s speed also helps on offense and defense — she stole 14 bases and had a .980 fielding percentage in 2022.

Kalli Ulven (Blair, senior, pitcher): If Blair wins its first state championship since 2010, Ulven will be counted on to lead the Bears again. A second-team All-Nebraska pick last season, Ulven posted a 1.29 ERA with 189 strikeouts while hitting .494.

