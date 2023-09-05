WAHOO, Neb. – Bennington already had left five runners on base Tuesday night, and the Badgers were one strike away from being shut out for the first time this season.
Julissa Hauder not only made sure the Badgers didn’t get blanked, she drove in two runs in the top of the seventh inning by slapping a single into right field.
That hit – Hauder’s third of the game – gave Class B No. 3-ranked Bennington the lead for good on the way to a 4-1 softball victory over No. 6 Wahoo.
The Badgers center fielder was left on base after her other two hits in her 3-for-4 performance. Bennington coach Landon Blanchard said he expected nothing less from the player who has been powering the Badgers’ offense all season.
“She’s our leadoff hitter for a reason,” Blanchard said. “She’s a team leader, and she picked the right moment to give us the big pickup we needed.”
Wahoo pitcher Kassidy Beavers had been keeping the Badgers off-balance most of the game played before an estimated crowd of 150 at Hackberry Park. Beavers had eight strikeouts before Hauder came to the plate as Bennington’s best hope to rally for the win.
“Kassidy was really hitting her spots tonight,” Wahoo coach Trina Christen said. “She kept us in the game when we were making some mistakes we haven’t made all season. We ran ourselves out of two innings and we made some errors that we haven’t made all season.”
Wahoo looked as if it would escape with a 1-0 victory after scratching out a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. It almost looked as if the Warriors were going to run themselves out of another inning when two runners ended up on third base.
Bennington threw the ball to second base to get that runner out. But at the same time Olivia Wesley, who was the courtesy runner for Beavers, safely raced home as the throw went over the catcher’s head.
Though they went down in order in the sixth inning, the Badgers (8-1) weren’t about to surrender. Rylee Reimer and Bayler Haldorf kicked off the top of the seventh with back-to-back singles.
A sacrifice bunt by designated player Caydence Kenealy moved Reimer’s courtesy runner Kaelyn Muller and Haldorf’s pinch-runner Olivia Sangster home with the tying and go-ahead runs.
After Beavers got Presley Baca to strike out, Hauder drove in Bennington’s first two runs. Pitcher Leyla O’Connor kept the offense moving with her second hit of the day before the Warriors (8-3) loaded the bases by intentionally walking shortstop Maddie Scobee.
Third baseman Cara Mendicino calmly strode to the plate a laced a 2-RBI single to left field to give the Badgers their three-run lead.
After a walk to Lilly Harris, O’Connor got the next two batters to pop out. Then after walking Lilly Obert, Harris made the third out by running into Scobee after Hannah Herrera put the ball in play.
“This team is learning how to win,” Blanchard said. “I love the way we’re competing right now.”
Bennington (8-1)…000 000 4 – 4 9 1 At Wahoo (8-3)…000 010 0 – 1 4 1
W-Leyla O’Connor. L-Kassidy Beavers. 2B-B, Julissa Hauder; W, Lilly Oberrt. A-150 (est.)
Photos: Bennington softball at Wahoo
Wahoo's Lanta Hitz high gives her teammates during pregame introductions before playing Bennington at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Kaeyln Muller scores the tying run against Wahoo in the top of the seventh inning at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Bennington would win 4-1.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Leyla O'Connor, center, and Cara Mendicino, right, both wait to catch the ball as Wahoo courtesy runner Olivia Wendy scores the first run of the game after an overthrow at home at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Hannah Herrera, left, catches a pop-up of the bat of Bennington's Ryee Reimer while Madelyn Snyder almost collides with her at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Presley Baca, left, and Olivia Sangster greet each other during player introductions before taking on Wahoo at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Leyla O'Connor started against Wahoo at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Maddie Scobee celebrates a strikeout to end the first against Wahoo at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Kassidy Beavers looks toward third base before pitching against Bennington at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Some fans watch from beyond the outfield fence as Bennington and Wahoo play at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Leyla O'Connor started against Wahoo at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Kassidy Beavers starts against Bennington at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Hannah Herrera, left, catches a pop-up of the bat of Bennington's Ryee Reimer while Madelyn Snyder almost collides with her at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Hannah Herrera, right, checks in Madelyn Snyder after almost colliding with her at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
