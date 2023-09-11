A huddle to get reset Monday helped Gretna get into a groove in the final three innings of the Metro Conference softball tournament championship.

Dragons coach Bill Heard gathered his charges in a huddle after ace Alexis Jensen and the Gretna defense kept Papillion-La Vista scoreless for the fifth consecutive inning.

Gretna then got the key hits in the big spots, including a 2-run double by Jensen that helped power the top-ranked Dragons to the 4-1 victory before an estimated crowd of 200 at Gretna.

“I didn’t think our composure was great tonight in those early innings,” Heard said. “I thought the moment was maybe getting a little too big for them, so we just asked them to settle in and refocus.”

Second baseman Megan Marshall did just that, getting the bottom of the fifth started with a single to left field before advancing to second base on a wild pitch.

Center fielder Anniston Trevarrow then coaxed a walk out of Papio pitcher Amanda Gibilisco before Jensen strode to the plate and laced a double to center field that plated Marshall and Trevarrow for the 2-0 lead.

That’s all the cushion Jensen needed to help the 17-1 Dragons avenge a 7-5, 5-inning loss Sept. 2 to the 12-5 Monarchs in the championship game of the Kaiti Williams Invitational.

The Dragons added two more runs in the sixth inning to push their lead to 4-0. Emerson Johnson led off with a line drove home run to left field that cleared the fence by two feet. Rupiper then was hit by a pitch, her courtesy runner Maddie Kurrus stole second and third base before eventually scoring on an infield grounder hit by Marshall that produced a Papio error on the throw to third base.

Papio avoided the shutout when Kloey Hamblen hit a one-out home run to left-center field. That was the third and final hit that Jensen gave up. The All-Nebraska pitcher had 11 strikeouts and didn’t issue a single walk.

“She was really good tonight,” Heard said. “Our pitching staff doesn’t get enough credit because if you look at her innings, they’re significantly down from where they were a year ago. She will have her legs under her when it counts the most.”

Papillion-La Vista (12-5)…000 000 1 — 1 3 1

At Gretna (17-1)…000 022 x — 4 6 0

W-Alexis Jensen. L-Amanda Gibilisco. 2B-G, Brylee Rupiper, Jensen. HR-PLV, Kloey Hamblen; G, Emerson Johnson. A-200 (est.)

