Center fielder Anniston Trevarrow then coaxed a walk out of Papio pitcher Amanda Gibilisco before Jensen strode to the plate and laced a double to center field that plated Marshall and Trevarrow for the 2-0 lead.
That’s all the cushion Jensen needed to help the 17-1 Dragons avenge a 7-5, 5-inning loss Sept. 2 to the 12-5 Monarchs in the championship game of the Kaiti Williams Invitational.
The Dragons added two more runs in the sixth inning to push their lead to 4-0. Emerson Johnson led off with a line drove home run to left field that cleared the fence by two feet. Rupiper then was hit by a pitch, her courtesy runner Maddie Kurrus stole second and third base before eventually scoring on an infield grounder hit by Marshall that produced a Papio error on the throw to third base.
Papio avoided the shutout when Kloey Hamblen hit a one-out home run to left-center field. That was the third and final hit that Jensen gave up. The All-Nebraska pitcher had 11 strikeouts and didn’t issue a single walk.
“She was really good tonight,” Heard said. “Our pitching staff doesn’t get enough credit because if you look at her innings, they’re significantly down from where they were a year ago. She will have her legs under her when it counts the most.”