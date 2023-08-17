Having seven of Gretna’s players on his travel team, Omaha Marian coach Chad Perkins knew the Crusaders had their work cut out for them in Thursday's season opener.

After holding Gretna to three hits in the first three innings, things went south for the defending Class A champs in a 14-1, five-inning loss to the Dragons.

Gretna, which lost to Marian in the 2022 title game, got its offense rolling in the fourth and fifth innings when it banged out 10 hits and 13 runs while sending 21 to the plate.

“They’re such good hitters 1 through 9,” Perkins said. “They made some adjustments after the first time through the lineup, and credit coach (Bill) Heard and coach (Todd) Mills with that. They just started to put so much pressure on us.”

Heard said his team had not seen Marian starter Kennedy Drummond before — Maddia Groff was the Crusaders’ ace the past couple of seasons.

“Give them credit, they weren’t coming here to lay down,” Heard said. “They battled hard but then I think our depth started to take over. Everyone adjusted nicely the second and third time through the lineup.”

Gretna first baseman Emerson Johnson had three hits, including an RBI double. Shortstop Skarlett Jones was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

Second baseman Megan Marshall led off Gretna’s hit parade in the fifth with a double to the center-field fence before clubbing a three-run homer later in the inning.

Gretna pitchers Alexis Jensen and Adeline Fliege threw a combined no-hitter. Jensen, the Dragons’ returning All-Nebraska ace, struck out six in the first four innings. Fliege struck out the side in the fifth inning.

Marian had five baserunners — one by catcher’s interference, one by error and three walks.

Gretna opened the scoring in the top of the first inning.

Carlie Mullbach launched a sacrifice fly to right-field that scored Jones.

Marian got that run back in the bottom of the third with the aid of a pair of defensive miscues. Keely Robbins was awarded first base when catcher’s interference was called on the Dragons.

A sacrifice bunt by Abby Konecky moved Robbins to second before a ground ball by Brooklyn Kincaid turned into a two-base throwing error and Konecky scored the tying run.

The Dragons responded in the top of the fourth by plating four runs, all coming with two outs on back-to-back, two-run singles by Anniston Trevarrow and Jones.

Johnson and Brylee Rupiper scored on Trevarrow’s single down the left field line while Krystal Carter-Ross and Trevarrow raced home on Jones’s blast to right field.

Gretna’s hit parade continued in the top of the fifth with the double by Marshall. Eight Dragons batters reached base before the Crusaders were able to record an out.

Marshall, Johnson, Brylee Heard and Rupiper all had hits before a pitch from Drummond hit Carter-Ross in the helmet to force home a run. Two additional runs were scored by Gretna on bases loaded walks.

Gretna (1-0)…100 49 – 14 14 1

At Omaha Marian (0-1)…001 00 – 1 0 0

W-Alexis Jensen (1-0). L-Kennedy Drummond (0-1). 2B-G, Megan Marshall, Emerson Johnson. HR-G, Marshall. A-250 (est.)

Photos: All-Nebraska softball teams through the years 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010