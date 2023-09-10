A Sarpy County showdown is set for Monday’s 7 p.m. championship game in the 30th annual Metro Conference softball tournament.

Top 10 and Class A No. 1-ranked Gretna will host No. 5 Papillion-La Vista after both teams won their quarterfinal and semifinal round games last week. This is the first time the semifinals have not been played on the same day as the championship game.

The Dragons enter the game with a 16-1 record. Gretna’s lone loss was a 7-5, 5-inning setback to Papio Sept. 2 in the finals of the Kaiti Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic at Papillion Landing.

Gretna defeated Omaha North 13-0 in the first round, then followed that victory with a 10-0 quarterfinal win over Millard South before earning its berth in the title game with a 5-1 win over Millard North.