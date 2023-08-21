Many of the high school softball games set for Monday night have been postponed due to the ongoing heat wave.
Two still expected to be played, albeit with starting times 45 minutes later than scheduled, are Wahoo Neumann at Ashland-Greenwood and Omaha Westside at Bennington at 7 p.m.
4:30 p.m.: Douglas County West at Omaha Bryan, PPD
4:30 p.m.: Elkhorn North at Fort Calhoun, PPD
5 p.m.: Millard South-Lincoln Pius X at Bair, PPD. To Sept. 19
5:30 p.m.: Elkhorn North vs. Tekamah-Herman at Fort Calhoun, PPD
6 p.m.: Omaha South-Bellevue West at Lied, PPD to Aug. 31
6 p.m.: Omaha Central-DC West at Bryan, PPD
6:15 p.m.: Blair at Omaha Skutt, PPD to Sept. 11
6:15 p.m.: Tekamah-Herman at Fort Calhoun, PPD
6:30 p.m.: Omaha Benson/Northwest at Plattsmouth, PPD
7 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann at Ashland-Greenwood, moved from 6:15 p.m.
7 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Bennington, moved from 6:15 p.m.
7:30 p.m.: Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan, PPD
7:45 p.m.: Yutan/Mead at Omaha Westview, PPD
Photos: All-Nebraska softball teams through the years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!