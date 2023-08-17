Here are the preseason Nebraska high school softball rankings by Steve Beideck.
Top 10/Class A
Team, 2022 record, previous rank
3. Papillion-La Vista, 24-10, 3
5. Millard West, 20-12, 5
6. Lincoln Southwest, 27-14, 9
7. Millard North, 25-9, 7
8. Millard South, 21-11, 10
Others to watch: Elkhorn South, Bellevue East, Fremont.
Class B
4. Grand Island Northwest, 33-3, 1
9. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli, 19-8, NR
Others to watch: Beatrice, Gretna East, Columbus Lakeview, Omaha Mercy, Elkhorn North.
Class C
1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 35-4, 2
2. Wahoo Neumann, 27-7, 3
7. Ashland-Greenwood, 15-10, NR (B)
9. David City Aquinas, 21-10, 10
Others to watch: Ponca, Malcolm, St. Paul, Cozad, Wayne, Freeman, West Point GACC.
