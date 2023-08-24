Here are the latest Nebraska high school softball rankings by Steve Beideck.
Top 10/Class A
Team, 2022 record, previous rank
4. Papillion-La Vista, 2-2, 3
6. Elkhorn South, 3-2, NR
8. Lincoln Southwest, 2-0, 6
10. Papillion-La Vista South, 2-3, 10
Others to watch: Fremont, Norfolk, Lincoln North Star.
Class B
5. Grand Island Northwest, 2-1, 4
10. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli, 0-0, 9
Others to watch: Waverly, Beatrice, Grand Island Central Catholic, Omaha Mercy, Elkhorn North, Gering.
Class C
1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 2-1, 1
2. Ashland-Greenwood, 3-1, 7
8. David City Aquinas, 3-1, 9
9. West Point GACC, 3-1, NR
Others to watch: St. Paul, Cozad, Yutan/Mead, David City Aquinas.
Photos: All-Nebraska softball teams through the years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!