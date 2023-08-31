Here are the latest Nebraska high school softball rankings by Steve Beideck.
Top 10
Team, record, previous rank
3. Lincoln Southwest, 5-0, 8
9. Papillion-La Vista, 3-3, 4
Class A
3. Lincoln Southwest, 5-0, 8
8. Papillion-La Vista, 3-3, 4
10. Millard South, 4-3, 9
Others to watch: Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X.
Class B
5. Grand Island Northwest, 3-1, 5
Others to watch: Waverly, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne, Beatrice, Omaha Mercy, Scottsbluff.
Class C
1. Ashland-Greenwood, 8-2, 2
5. Hastings St. Cecilia, 6-2, 1
7. David City Aquinas, 6-2, 8
8. West Point GACC, 9-2, 9
Others to watch: St. Paul, Cozad, Gothenburg, Twin River, Arlington.
Photos: All-Nebraska softball teams through the years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!