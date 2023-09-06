Here are the latest Nebraska high school softball rankings by Steve Beideck.
Top 10
Team, record, previous rank
4. Millard North, 10-3, 5
5. Papillion-La Vista, 9-4, 9
7. Lincoln Southwest, 6-3, 3
10. Papillion-La Vista South, 7-6, NR
Class A
4. Millard North, 10-3, 5
5. Papillion-La Vista, 9-4, 9
6. Lincoln Southwest, 6-3, 3
9. Papillion-La Vista South, 7-6, NR
10. Millard South, 7-6, 9
Others to watch: Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Westside, Omaha Marian, Kearney, Fremont.
Class B
8. Columbus Lakeview, 4-3, NR
Others to watch: Grand Island Northwest, Elkhorn North, Scottsbluff, McCook.
Class C
1. Ashland-Greenwood, 12-2, 1
2. Wahoo Neumann, 13-1, 2
6. David City Aquinas, 12-3, 7
7. Hastings St. Cecilia, 9-4, 5
8. Douglas County West, 6-3, NR
Others to watch: Cozad, Gothenburg, Arlington, West Point GACC, Fort Calhoun.
