LINCOLN — The Reds beat the Blues 4-2 in the 17th annual Nebraska Coaches Association all-star softball game.
Wednesday’s contest was shortened from nine to seven innings because of heat. Field temperature at Bowlin Stadium was 110 degrees.
Half-innings were limited to 20 minutes, with five-minute breaks between innings.
Wahoo’s Autumn Iversen had the game’s big hit, a two-run double in a three-run first inning. The Blues made it 3-2 before the Reds tacked on a run.
Stu Pospisil
Reporter - High school sports
