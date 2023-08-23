The World-Herald celebrated 25 years of sanctioned high school softball in 2018 with its Silver Anniversary All-Nebraska team.

In the five seasons since, the growth of the sport — in terms of popularity and participation in the state — has been steadily climbing. And the recent success of Nebraska natives at the collegiate level has put interest in the sport — at all levels — at a fever pitch.

One of those, Papillion-La Vista graduate Jordy Bahl, was the Gatorade national player of the year in 2021 and led Oklahoma to a pair of national championships in 2022 and 2023.

At the 2023 Women’s College World Series, Bahl was one of two former Nebraska high school stars in the circle. Former Omaha Skutt standout Ruby Meylan was a primary pitcher for Washington.

Bahl and Meylan are two of the five additions to the all-time All-Nebraska team to celebrate 30 years — from 1993 to 2022 — of the sport.

Joining Bahl, Meylan and the original 25 on 25th anniversary team are Billie Andrews, Hannah Camenzind and Brooke Dumont.

Bahl is the new honorary captain, replacing fellow Monarch Peaches James. Being named the national player of the year helped Bahl move into that spot.

Both recently had streets named for them near the Papillion Landing Softball Complex.

Four of the five new players were members of the 2019 All-Nebraska team. Bahl was a pitcher and honorary captain, Dumont was the catcher, Andrews was an infield selection and Camenzind earned a spot in the outfield.

Bahl and Dumont were batterymates at Papio from 2018 to 2020. As a freshman in 2017, Dumont caught Bahl and Courtney Wallace, who went on to have an outstanding career at Nebraska. Wallace also was named to the original Silver Anniversary team.

The 2017 All-Nebraska team was the second that had two pitchers from the same school on the first team. Bahl and Dumont were both four-time first-teamers and helped power the Monarchs to three Class A championships and a state record 73 consecutive victories in their final two seasons.

Camenzind and Meylan also were teammates for four seasons at Skutt. They alternated starts in the circle and were among the primary players, along with Camenzind’s twin sister Lauren, who led the SkyHawks to a second consecutive state championship and 33-0 record in 2021.

That undefeated season by Skutt was the first posted by a Class B team in state history. Both Camenzinds are playing for Arkansas.

Andrews was a generational talent as Gretna who battled injuries as a sophomore and junior. When healthy, and throughout her senior season, Andrews was a peerless defender at shortstop while consistently putting up eye-popping offensive numbers.

Beginning with her freshman season at NU in 2021, Andrews proved she could shine on the Division I stage. She became the first freshman in program history to be a first-team Big Ten selection.

In 2023, Andrews became the fourth shortstop in NU history — and the first since 1998 — to earn NFCA All-America honors as a third-team pick.

Adding these five comes with ideal iconography for two 30th anniversary common symbols.

While the pearl has been the traditional symbol, the contemporary one is the diamond. Combine the diamond with the 30th anniversary color — green — and you have team for the ages.

Bahl has injected almost unprecedented excitement into Nebraska softball after announcing in June that she was transferring from OU to play for her home-state Huskers. Plans are underway to figure out how to get increase capacity at Bowlin Stadium.

When Bahl takes the field for the first time as a Husker on Sept. 14, wearing her No. 98 jersey for a scrimmage, the crowd just might be bigger than any other in program history.

Yes, potentially a record crowd for an exhibition. Kids who will be there to watch their hero. Great way to grow a sport.

THE TEAM

Listed in alphabetical order. New members also have short bios.

Billie Andrews, Gretna

All-Nebraska infielder 2017-2019, honorary captain 2018: By the time her injury-shortened sophomore season ended, Andrews already owned the Class B record for career home runs (30). That season she hit .528 with 37 RBIs. She missed six games before playing on the injured leg in the postseason and still hit .412 with two home runs. As a junior, Andrews’ season ended in late September with a knee injury. She hit .469 with 20 extra base hits, scored 28 runs and stole 11 bases on the way to being named the 2018 All-Nebraska honorary captain. Andrews was back to full speed in 2019, finishing with 22 stolen bases and 57 career homers despite missing 17 games over two seasons.

Alicia Armstrong, Beatrice

All-Nebraska designated player 2010, infielder 2011

Jordy Bahl, Papillion-La Vista

All-Nebraska pitcher 2017-2020 and the honorary captain in 2019, 2020: The Gatorade national player of the year for 2020-2021 still has two years of college ball to play, but already has a street in her hometown named for her. After sharing pitching duties with Courtney Wallace as a freshman, Bahl was Papio’s ace the next three seasons. When they weren’t pitching in 2017, Wallace and Bahl alternated at third base. As a freshman Bahl was 17-1 with a 0.88 ERA and 151 strikeouts. She also hit .437 with a home run in the state title game. In 2018, she was 24-2 with 261 strikeouts. Opposing pitchers weren’t afraid to pitch around her in the clean-up spot but Bahl still hit .489 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs, setting the table for those 73 straight victories.

Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt

All-Nebraska outfielder 2019-2020, pitcher and honorary captain in 2021: Twice an outfielder and the third time as a pitcher, Camenzind is the second Skutt player (Kaylan Jablonski was the other) to be a three-time All-Nebraska honoree. Now a freshman at Arkansas (along with twin sister Lauren), Camenzind put up some of the all-time best hitting numbers at Skutt. Camenzind topped her own program record batting average of .638 by hitting .659 (58 of 88) in 2021. She also scored 60 runs, hit 13 doubles and 20 home runs to go with 66 RBIs. As a senior, she was 16-0 with an ERA of 1.58, 117 strikeouts and 17 walks. Her career pitching record was 54-3 with a 2.30 ERA.

Becca Changstrom, Lincoln Southwest

All-Nebraska pitcher 2008, 2009, honorary captain both seasons

Bailey Dawson, Lincoln Southeast

All-Nebraska infielder 2001, designated player 2002, catcher 2003, 2004 and the honorary captain in 2004

Ashley DeBuhr, Beatrice

All-Nebraska pitcher 2001, 2002

Sam Dellinger, Papillion-La Vista

All-Nebraska infielder 2014, 2015 and honorary captain in 2015

Jessica Draemel, Millard South

All-Nebraska designated player 1994, infielder 1995, 1996

Brooke Dumont, Papillion-La Vista

All-Nebraska catcher 2017-2020: Dumont was the steady force behind the plate as a freshman for Wallace and Bahl during a 36-2 season. Dumont also was up to the challenge as Papio’s clean-up hitter, and she continued to improve as the season progressed. In the state championship, Dumont had a sacrifice fly, double and two home runs for six RBIs. She hit .448 with four home runs and 12 doubles, drove in 37 runs and had a .997 fielding percentage. As a sophomore Dumont didn’t commit an error behind the dish. In the middle of the season, Dumont was hitting over .650 and finished .602 with 48 RBIs. She had a .966 slugging percentage.

Ashley Eoriatti, Millard West

All-Nebraska outfielder 1999-2002 and honorary captain in 2002

Sarah Fredstrom, Omaha Burke

All-Nebraska infielder and honorary captain in 1993

Ashley Hagemann, Elkhorn

All-Nebraska pitcher 2005-2007 and honorary captain in 2006, 2007

Molly Hill, Wayne

All-Nebraska pitcher and honorary captain in 2003, 2004

Karissa Hovinga, Papillion-La Vista

All-Nebraska pitcher 2008-2010 and honorary captain in 2010

Jenny Hunt, Ralston

All-Nebraska designated player 1996, 1997; pitcher 1998

Kaylan Jablonski, Omaha Skutt

All-Nebraska pitcher 2011-2013 and honorary captain in 2013

Peaches James, Papillion-La Vista

All-Nebraska pitcher 1997-1999 and honorary captain in 1998 and 1999

Abby Johnson, Omaha Westside

All-Nebraska pitcher 1999-2000 and honorary captain in 2000

Lauren Larson, Millard North

All-Nebraska catcher 2006-2007

Amanda Lehotak, Omaha Gross

All-Nebraska designated hitter 1996, infielder 1997-98

Gina Metzler, Papillion-La Vista

All-Nebraska outfielder 2010-13

Allie Mathewson, Papillion-La Vista South

All-Nebraska designated player 2008, catcher 2009-2010

Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt

All-Nebraska pitcher 2020-2021: Meylan cut an intimidating presence both in the circle and the batter’s box for four seasons at Skutt and last season with Washington. Meylan, a two-time All-Nebraska honoree, took a big jump as a hitter, going from .495 in 2020 to a .537 average (44-of-82) in 2021. As a senior she hit a career-high 18 home runs to go with 44 RBIs and 21 walks. Meylan and Camenzind both finished their careers with 51 home runs and 55 walks. In the circle few wanted to challenge Meylan as she posted a 17-0 record with 180 strikeouts in 86 innings and a 0.41 ERA.

Tammy Nielsen, Fremont

All-Nebraska pitcher 1998-2000

Tara Oltman, Beatrice

All-Nebraska pitcher 2004-05

Leigh Suhr, Papillion-La Vista

All-Nebraska designated player 1994, infielder 1995-1997 and honorary captain in 1997

Madi Unzicker, Millard South

All-Nebraska catcher 2011-2013 and honorary captain in 2012

Rylie Unzicker, Millard South

All-Nebraska outfielder 2013-2016 and honorary captain in 2016

Courtney Wallace, Papillion-La Vista

All-Nebraska pitcher 2016-2017 and honorary captain in 2017

Note: The original 25 were named to The World-Herald’s 25th anniversary team in 2018.

