South Sioux City, Ardi Zamora aim to 'dominate' at second state girls wrestling tournament

You can hear how much Ardi Zamora means it when she says it.

There’s a confidence in the pronunciation. A grind-your-back-teeth accent in every syllable.

“Dominate,” the South Sioux City senior says again and again. “Dominating is a big thing for us, and a big thing for me. I want to make them hurt, make them work for every point.”

Zamora is part of a wrestling evolution that continues in the state of Nebraska. She may even be the poster child. She can’t get enough of it.

This weekend wrestlers just like Zamora will take center stage at the girls state tournament in York. The second-year event begins Friday and again is being put on by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association because girls wrestling is newly classified by the NSAA as an emerging sport without an official state championship.

Emphasis on yet.

“This isn’t going away in a year or two,” South Sioux City coach Evan Bohnet said.

Participation numbers have nearly doubled over the past year — from 140 in 2020 to 278 this season — according to Ron Higdon, the NSAA assistant director in charge of wrestling.

Bohnet has seen a similar spike in interest.