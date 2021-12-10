South Sioux City girls wrestling will face West Point-Beemer for second straight weekend

The top two girls teams in the state may be sick of seeing each other soon.

And South Sioux City coach Evan Bohnet is just fine with that.

“I hope so,” Bohnet said of more match-ups against the best. “I think competition breeds success.”

For the second straight weekend Bohnet and the defending state champion Cardinals, ranked second in the state, will be matched up in a tournament against No. 1 West Point-Beemer.

Bohnet’s bunch knocked off the Cadets by one point at the Friday Night Fracus a week earlier. The two are again set to lock horns Saturday in the Battle at the Point, an event at West Point-Beemer that is expected to draw teams from five states.

“We’re going to get better because we want to challenge them, and they’re going to get better because they want to challenge us,” Bohnet said. “It’s about getting better.”

South Sioux City and West Point-Beemer — winners of the two state tournaments prior to girls wrestling being sanctioned — will be joined by Pierce, Wahoo, Weeping Water and Battle Creek, the teams ranked Nos. 5 through 8 in the coach’s preseason poll.