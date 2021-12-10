 Skip to main content
South Sioux City girls wrestling will face West Point-Beemer for second straight weekend
WRESTLING

South Sioux City girls wrestling will face West Point-Beemer for second straight weekend

South Sioux City

For the second straight weekend South Sioux City girls wrestling, ranked second in the state, will be matched up in a tournament against No. 1 West Point-Beemer. Above, South Sioux City's Jackie Zamora grapples with Aridiana Zamora during a girls' wrestling practice in January, 2021.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out Nick Rubek's boy wrestlers to watch for Nebraska in 2021.

The top two girls teams in the state may be sick of seeing each other soon.

And South Sioux City coach Evan Bohnet is just fine with that.

“I hope so,” Bohnet said of more match-ups against the best. “I think competition breeds success.”

For the second straight weekend Bohnet and the defending state champion Cardinals, ranked second in the state, will be matched up in a tournament against No. 1 West Point-Beemer.

Bohnet’s bunch knocked off the Cadets by one point at the Friday Night Fracus a week earlier. The two are again set to lock horns Saturday in the Battle at the Point, an event at West Point-Beemer that is expected to draw teams from five states.

“We’re going to get better because we want to challenge them, and they’re going to get better because they want to challenge us,” Bohnet said. “It’s about getting better.”

South Sioux City and West Point-Beemer — winners of the two state tournaments prior to girls wrestling being sanctioned — will be joined by Pierce, Wahoo, Weeping Water and Battle Creek, the teams ranked Nos. 5 through 8 in the coach’s preseason poll.

It’s another quality test for a Cardinals roster with about half of its wrestlers in their first year of competition.

“With us having a lot of inexperienced wrestlers, it’s just been nice to get some mat time,” Bohnet said. “You could definitely tell (last weekend) there were some nerves there. But even being able to just watch the wrestling helps.”

A pair of South Sioux City wrestlers are ranked amongst NEWrestle’s top 30 in the state, with three others listed in the site’s honorable mentions.

Yohaly Quinones and Melissa De La Torre, both juniors and returning medalists, are ranked Nos. 15 and 23, respectively.

They are part of six returning wrestlers from last year’s title team. Bohnet said that core group has helped usher along teammates that are new to the sport.

“They’ll add something to the conversation,” Bohnet said. “And it’s great because the rest of the team hears it from a wrestler perspective.”

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

