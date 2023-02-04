An afternoon of one-upping ended with No. 1 up.

Top-ranked South Sioux City had the last laugh in a back-and-forth battle with No. 4 Grand Island Saturday in the District 1 girls wrestling tournament at Fremont.

A pin by senior Melissa De La Torre in the final match of the day was the fifth lead change in the last eight weights, swinging things back to the Cardinals for good in a three-point win.

“A good team race…man, that makes it fun, makes it exciting,” South Sioux City coach Evan Bohnet said. “I don’t think I’ve heard a gym louder in my life.”

His defending state champion Cardinals gave those in red plenty to shout about. Bohnet’s bunch qualified seven for state, including a trio of champions in De La Torre (235 pounds), Yohaly Quinones (155) and Selena Zamora (135).

And South Sioux City needed every one of their wins.

Grand Island led by one point (217-216) going into the medal round, and had the same cushion through the first six weights.

That’s when things got wild.

The fifth-ranked Zamora gave the lead to back the Cardinals with her second-period pin of Lluvia Fierro in the first of three head-to-head battle between the two teams atop the standings.

A pair of consolation wins by the Islanders would knot it at 233-233, then eventually give them another lead.

The two sides would trade pins in finals after that, the first coming from Quinones in the 155-pound final over Jayda Parker of Bellevue East, a meeting of the top two wrestlers in the NEWrestle rankings, respectively.

Ali Edwards re-established a Grand Island lead at 242-239 with her fall at 190 pounds. The third-ranked sophomore got a slap of the mat in the second period in a clash with No. 5 Jackie Zamora of South Sioux City.

The defending state champs had one more ace left up the sleeve, though.

De La Torre put third-ranked freshman Brythany Espino on her back and got the fall just past the midway point of the second period, one last jolt in a dizzying day.

“It’s always nice to trust a senior that’s been in those positions before,” Bohnet said. “Melissa’s able to shoulder the pressure. She just rolls right along with it. That’s part of that experience and part of that leadership.”

Bohnet pointed to his team’s depth – all 14 scored points on the weekend – as the difference.

“Every girl gets to celebrate that team victory,” he said. “And that’s pretty special.”

Despite coming up just short in the team standings, the weekend was still a productive one for Grand Island. Ten Islanders qualified for state — the most of any team — including district champions in Edwards and 110-pounder Jasmine Morales.

Highlights from the other three districts

- Second-ranked Papillion-La Vista qualified six, including district champions in Addeline Graser (135 pounds) and Emma Stice (145) on the way to the District 2 team title in Madison.

- Trinity Williamson won gold at 125 pounds to help lift Crete to the team championship in the District 3 tournament at Lincoln Southeast. The sophomore will be one of six that the Cardinals send to Omaha.

- Norfolk outpaced Lexington by 11 points for the District 4 crown in Bridgeport. The sixth-ranked Panthers will have eight qualifiers for the state tournament.

Team scores

South Sioux City 245, Grand Island 242, Millard South 162, Aurora 106, Pierce 103, Fremont 94, Conestoga 89, Beatrice 85, Louisville 83, Stanton 68, Blair 67, Omaha Westview 65, Bellevue East 60, Millard North 58, Seward 56, Omaha Skutt 49, Elkhorn 46, Wayne 46, Omaha Benson 33, Waverly 28, Raymond Central 26, Papillion-La Vista South 24, Arlington 23, Winnebago 22, Weeping Water 17, Plattsmouth 11, High Plains 10, Omaha Bryan 10, Omaha Northwest 10, Platteview 10, Grand Island Central Catholic 7, Central City 3, Malcolm 3, Omaha Buena Vista 3.

Championship round

100: 1, Payton Thiele, Louisville, pin Gloria Flores, South Sioux City, 3:22. 3, Autumn Bartlett, Beatrice, pin Aubrie Beed, Aurora, 4:35. 105: 1, Madelynn Bohnet, South Sioux City, pin Addisyn Gates, Grand Island, 1:20. 3, Makenzie Martin, Millard North, pin Elaina Fletcher, Bellevue East, 1:26. 110: 1, Jasmine Morales, Grand Island, pin Jenah Jacobson, Millard South, 3:05. 3, Koral Carrillo-Paniagua, South Sioux City, pin Natalie Bisbee, Aurora, 1:12. 115: 1, Kylee Plowman, Conestoga, pin Sophia Schultz, Raymond Central, 1:40. 3, Morgan Maschmann, Beatrice, pin Hadleigh Collison, Pierce, 4:40. 120: 1, Kaylee Bedsole, Fremont, for over Corah Linnaus, Stanton. 3, Nella Dolan, Omaha skutt, pin Isabelle Skrdla, Pierce, 0:47. 125: 1, Kalynn Lyons, Omaha Westview, dec Jaycee Bruns, Wayne, 11-4. 3, Brianna Kutschkau, Grand Island, pin Maggie Painter, Pierce, 2:21. 130: 1, Millie Jensen, Millard South, dec Kehlane Bengtson, Aurora, 7-2. 3, Rylan Hansen, Stanton, pin Libby Sutton, Weeping Water, 1:26. 135: 1, Selena Zamora, South Sioux City, pin Lluvia Fierro, Grand Island, 3:00. 3, Naomi Sohriakoff, Millard South, pin Angelina Leininger, Aurora, 2:06. 140: 1, Yvette Vargas, Millard South, pin Avani Wilkie, Winnebago, 0:45. 3, Isabelle Kuehler, Pierce, dec Maria Lindo-Morente, Grand Island, 4-2 UTB. 145: 1, Maggie Fiene, Conestoga, pin Daysha Jones, Louisville, 0:50. 3, Anyia Roberts, Grand Island, pin Abigail James, Blair, 2:28. 155: 1, Yohaly Quinones, South Sioux City, pin Jayda Parker, Bellevue East, 5:40. 3, Cladis Lucas-Escobar, Grand Island, dec Stormy Hampton, Millard South, 6-4. 170: 1, Alex Karch, Omaha Benson, pin Catalina Jones, Louisville, 0:50. 3, Rowyn Wiltgen, Millard South, dec Meghan Hixon, Grand Island, 5-3. 190: 1, Ali Edwards, Grand Island, pin Jackie Zamora, South Sioux City, 3:11. 3, Elizabeth Janecek, Omaha Skutt, pin Hailey Siebrass, Millard North, 2:36. 235: 1, Melissa De La Torre, South Sioux City, pin Brythany Espino, Grand Island, 3:23. 3, Julissa Guerrero, Fremont, pin Abbey Dannelly, Millard South, 3:41.

