South Sioux City wins title at girls state wrestling tournament

Defending champion West Point-Beemer finished third in the team scoring, with champions in Brisa Figueroa (109 pounds) and Claire Paasch (190).

Figueroa pinned Weeping Water’s Raeyln Wilson late in the third period, her fourth pin of the tournament. Each was ranked No. 1 in one of the two polls.

The second-ranked Paasch upset unanimous No. 1 Emma Gomez of Hemingford with a pin early in the second period.

Amherst was the only other team with multiple individual winners. The Broncos got gold medals from Taleah Thomas at 117, and 132-pounder Reagan Gallaway. Both had four pins in the tournament.

Flavia Nagatani of Kearney and Omaha Westside’s Regan Rosseter, both ranked No. 1 at their respective weight classes, were the only winners from Class A schools. Nagatani pinned No. 2 Afftyn Stusse of Battle Creek for the title at 103 pounds. Rosseter earned a 4-1 decision over Scribner-Snyder’s Kristen Schelllenberg in a 124-pound final featuring the top two wrestlers at the weight.

The other unanimous No. 1 to reach the finals was Winnebago heavyweight Zeria George, who pinned Fremont’s Madison Martinez in the second period for the gold medal.