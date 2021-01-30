South Sioux City wins title at girls state wrestling tournament

A day like Saturday’s was something Evan Bohnet couldn’t have even imagined two years ago.
“But man am I sure glad I can now,” Bonet said after his South Sioux City team won the girls state wrestling tournament in York. “Not going to lie, I’m kind of at a loss for words right now.”
The top-ranked Cardinals got points from nine of ten qualifiers, had seven medalists and edged No. 3 Schuyler by 6.5 points for the team title.
It capped a meteoric rise for a program that had two wrestlers for the 2019 season.
“I think it speaks to the fact that the girls wanted something this year, and they went and got it,” he said.
Ardi Zamora, South Sioux City’s lone finalist, dropped a 9-7 sudden victory decision to sophomore Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo in a battle of the top ranked wrestlers at 170 pounds.
While Bohnet admittedly would have loved to leave with some individual gold, the big trophy was the priority.
“Every single one of these girls is a state champion,” Bohnet said. “There’s nothing better than a state team title. Every single girl had a part in that. Whether you got second, got third or went 2-2, you had a part in that team title.
“It was a team effort the entire year.”
Defending champion West Point-Beemer finished third in the team scoring, with champions in Brisa Figueroa (109 pounds) and Claire Paasch (190).
Figueroa pinned Weeping Water’s Raeyln Wilson late in the third period, her fourth pin of the tournament. Each was ranked No. 1 in one of the two polls.
The second-ranked Paasch upset unanimous No. 1 Emma Gomez of Hemingford with a pin early in the second period.
Amherst was the only other team with multiple individual winners. The Broncos got gold medals from Taleah Thomas at 117, and 132-pounder Reagan Gallaway. Both had four pins in the tournament.
Flavia Nagatani of Kearney and Omaha Westside’s Regan Rosseter, both ranked No. 1 at their respective weight classes, were the only winners from Class A schools. Nagatani pinned No. 2 Afftyn Stusse of Battle Creek for the title at 103 pounds. Rosseter earned a 4-1 decision over Scribner-Snyder’s Kristen Schelllenberg in a 124-pound final featuring the top two wrestlers at the weight.
The other unanimous No. 1 to reach the finals was Winnebago heavyweight Zeria George, who pinned Fremont’s Madison Martinez in the second period for the gold medal.
Maria Barnes of Ogallala and Axtell’s Tiffany Senff were the tournament’s biggest surprise winners. The two entered the tournament ranked No. 7 and 8, respectively by NEWrestle, but each took down the top two wrestlers in their respective brackets on the way to titles.
Barnes’ 8-6 sudden victory decision over second-ranked Saige Miserez of West Point-Beemer in the finals at 142 came after an upset of South Sioux City’s No. 1 Yohaly Quinones in the quarterfinals.
Senff upended top-ranked Evelyn Gomez 10-8 for the gold at 154. The freshman had beaten the girls ranked No. 2 and No. 3 on her way to the finals.
Results
Team scores: South Sioux City 135.5, Schuyler 129, West Point-Beemer 128, Amherst 118, Platteview 71, Weeping Water 56, Pierce 50, Wahoo 49, Fremont 44, Winnebago 44, Battle Creek 41, Nebraska City 38, Kearney 32, Omaha Westside 29, Axtell 28, Ogallala 28, Scribner-Snyder 26, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 24.5, Creighton 24, Fairbury 24, Gordon-Rushville 24, Hemingford 24, Twin Loup 24, Stanton 23, Ainsworth 22, Lexington 22, Wisner-Pilger 21, Centura 20, Papillion-La Vista 19, Bellevue West 18, Chadron 18, Ord 17, South Loup 17, Elgin/Pope John 14, Johnson County Central 13, Crofton-Bloomfield 12, BRLD 11, Wauneta-Palisade 11, Mitchell 10, Norfolk 10, Valentine 10, Bellevue East 9, Gothenburg 9, Bayard 7, High Plains 7, Omaha Skutt 7, Beatrice 6, Dundy County Stratton 5, Cedar Bluffs 4, Chase County 4, Papillon-La Vista South 4, West Holt 4, Palmyra 3, Paxton 3.
Championship matches: 103: Flavia Nagatani, Kearney, pin Afftynn Stusse, Battle Creek, 5:27. 109: Brisa Figueroa, West Point-Beemer, pin Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water, 5:46. 117: Taleah Thomas, Amherst, pin Callie Arnold, Pierce, 4:27. 124: Regan Rosseter, Omaha Westside, dec Kristen Schellenberg, Scribner-Snyder, 4-1. 132: Reagan Gallaway, Amherst, pin Phoenix Jensen, Platteview, 0:59. 142: Maria Barnes, Ogallala, dec Saige Miserez, West Point-Beemer, 8-6, SV. 154: Tiffany Senff, Axtell, dec Evelyn Guzman, Schuyler, 10-8. 170: Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, dec Ardi Zamora, South Sioux City, 9-7, SV. 190: Claire Paasch, West Point-Beemer, pin Emma Gomez, Hemingford, 2:33. 240: Zeria George, Winnebago, pin Madison Martinez, Fremont, 4:00.