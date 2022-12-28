South Sioux City's Melissa De La Torre seeking first wrestling title as No.1 heavyweight

Wrestling wasn’t an option a few years ago for Melissa De La Torre.

Not for lack of opportunity — her school fielded a team prior to the sport being sanctioned for girls beginning last season.

No, the South Sioux City senior’s biggest hurdle was convincing mom, who wasn’t exactly sold on her little girl — then a freshman — getting beat up.

“She still wasn’t 100% sure, even when she allowed me to do it,” De La Torre said. “Slowly she started seeing it.”

Much like her daughter, mom is all in now.

De La Torre is the top-ranked heavyweight on the No. 1 girls team in the state, one of eight in the NEWrestle charts for the defending team champion.

She’s the kind of success story that those around the state hoped for when girls wrestling became a sanctioned sport in Nebraska before last season.

“(In) wrestling you have to work hard,” De La Torre said, “and have to continue to work hard.”

She’s done both, South Sioux City coach Evan Bohnet said.

After her only loss of the season earlier this month, De La Torre (17-1) was chomping at the bit to watch video of the match.

“When you lose, it’s upsetting of course, but it motivates you more,” De La Torre said. “I watched my film and found things I could have done better. I think when you lose, it should teach you something instead of taking it negatively.”

Added Bohnet: “It’s her senior year, and she has some big goals. And some goals that are beyond even this year.”

There’s hopes of wrestling in college — De La Torre said she’s “leaning towards” Morningside, which will start its women's program next year.

But there’s plenty in the more immediate future she wants to address — both this week and this season.

A rematch with second-ranked Precious DeCora, who handed De La Torre her loss, could be on tap Thursday as the Cardinals travel to Winnebago for one of the top tournaments of the regular season.

Four of the top five squads in NEWrestle’s rankings are expected in the 50-team field. Each of the top four wrestlers at De La Torre’s weight class should be there.

“It’s a good one to get back in the swing of things,” Bohnet said, adding that the Cardinals may not have a full lineup after the holiday break.

De La Torre will be there, ready to get the second half of the season off to a strong start.

And if she appears to have a little extra fire down the stretch, that’s because there’s plenty to burn over. Losses in the state semifinals each of the last two seasons have ended dreams.

“Last year when I lost there again, it was hard,” De La Torre said. “Really, really hard. I kind of felt like my hard work didn’t pay off. I didn’t get what I felt like I deserved. But it motivated me to get what I want this year.”

Teammates Selena Zamora and Yohaly Quinones did win gold, part of six medalists for the Cardinals, two more than any other team.

Both are also back — Zamora ranked No. 3 at 135, Quinones atop the 155-pound rankings — as part of a South Sioux City roster that now includes a familiar name.

Madelynn Bohnet — the coach’s daughter — is ranked No. 4 in the state at 105 pounds by NEWrestle.

The freshman is “really loving it” according to her dad.

“She tried it out one year when she was younger and it wasn’t for her,” Evan Bohnet said. “When she saw the growth of girls wrestling in seventh grade, she kind of said ‘I want to get back into this.’”

The opportunity to coach his daughter has been as much of a learning experience for him as it has been for her.

“I can be pretty intense, and I’m a lot tougher on her than I probably am on other girls,” Bohnet said. “It’s something we talk about quite often. When I’m coach, I’m going to talk to you like a coach. But when I’m dad, I’m going to be supportive and try not to critique every move you make.”

