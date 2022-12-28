South Sioux City's Melissa De La Torre seeking first wrestling title as No.1 heavyweight

Wrestling wasn’t an option a few years ago for Melissa De La Torre.
Not for lack of opportunity — her school fielded a team prior to the sport being sanctioned for girls beginning last season.
No, the South Sioux City senior’s biggest hurdle was convincing mom, who wasn’t exactly sold on her little girl — then a freshman — getting beat up.
“She still wasn’t 100% sure, even when she allowed me to do it,” De La Torre said. “Slowly she started seeing it.”
Much like her daughter, mom is all in now.
De La Torre is the top-ranked heavyweight on the No. 1 girls team in the state, one of eight in the NEWrestle charts for the defending team champion.
She’s the kind of success story that those around the state hoped for when girls wrestling became a sanctioned sport in Nebraska before last season.
“(In) wrestling you have to work hard,” De La Torre said, “and have to continue to work hard.”
She’s done both, South Sioux City coach Evan Bohnet said.
After her only loss of the season earlier this month, De La Torre (17-1) was chomping at the bit to watch video of the match.
“When you lose, it’s upsetting of course, but it motivates you more,” De La Torre said. “I watched my film and found things I could have done better. I think when you lose, it should teach you something instead of taking it negatively.”
Added Bohnet: “It’s her senior year, and she has some big goals. And some goals that are beyond even this year.”
There’s hopes of wrestling in college — De La Torre said she’s “leaning towards” Morningside, which will start its women's program next year.
But there’s plenty in the more immediate future she wants to address — both this week and this season.
A rematch with second-ranked Precious DeCora, who handed De La Torre her loss, could be on tap Thursday as the Cardinals travel to Winnebago for one of the top tournaments of the regular season.
Four of the top five squads in NEWrestle’s rankings are expected in the 50-team field. Each of the top four wrestlers at De La Torre’s weight class should be there.
“It’s a good one to get back in the swing of things,” Bohnet said, adding that the Cardinals may not have a full lineup after the holiday break.
De La Torre will be there, ready to get the second half of the season off to a strong start.
And if she appears to have a little extra fire down the stretch, that’s because there’s plenty to burn over. Losses in the state semifinals each of the last two seasons have ended dreams.
“Last year when I lost there again, it was hard,” De La Torre said. “Really, really hard. I kind of felt like my hard work didn’t pay off. I didn’t get what I felt like I deserved. But it motivated me to get what I want this year.”
Teammates Selena Zamora and Yohaly Quinones did win gold, part of six medalists for the Cardinals, two more than any other team.
Both are also back — Zamora ranked No. 3 at 135, Quinones atop the 155-pound rankings — as part of a South Sioux City roster that now includes a familiar name.
Madelynn Bohnet — the coach’s daughter — is ranked No. 4 in the state at 105 pounds by NEWrestle.
The freshman is “really loving it” according to her dad.
“She tried it out one year when she was younger and it wasn’t for her,” Evan Bohnet said. “When she saw the growth of girls wrestling in seventh grade, she kind of said ‘I want to get back into this.’”
The opportunity to coach his daughter has been as much of a learning experience for him as it has been for her.
“I can be pretty intense, and I’m a lot tougher on her than I probably am on other girls,” Bohnet said. “It’s something we talk about quite often. When I’m coach, I’m going to talk to you like a coach. But when I’m dad, I’m going to be supportive and try not to critique every move you make.”
Photos: Nebraska state wrestling tournament championship matches
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice celebrates his win over Lincoln East's Cole Toline during a Class A 138-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice celebrates his win over Lincoln East's Cole Toline during a Class A 138-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Raymond Central's Logan Bryce, top, wrestles Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann during a Class C 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's AJ Parrish, left, tries to pull down Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky during a Class B 138-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas Head Coach Roy Emory watches Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt, left, and David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, wrestle during a Class C 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Connor Whiteley winces in pain after he became injured and was unable to finish against Broken Bow's Cyrus Wells during a Class B 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer as St. Paul's Quade Peterson celebrates his win over Superior's Payton Christiancy during a Class C 285-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Trevor Brown, left, wrestles Aurora's Aaron Jividen during a Class B 285-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Trainer Mike Sloup examines McCook's Makayla Pate as after she became injured against South Sioux City's Yohaly Quinones during a 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday. Pate would not be able to continue and Quinones won.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Luke MacDonald celebrates his win over Aurora's Mack Owens during a Class B 195-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord's Ryan Gabriel celebrates his win over Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer's Aiden Worthey during a Class C 195-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk's Lesly Rodriguez is introduced before her match with Amherst's Reagen Gallaway 138 -pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Yohaly Quinones reacts to winning the during the 152-pound finals match over McCook's Makayla Pate at state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, left, celebrates his win over Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt during a Class C 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
O'Neill's Paola Vergara, left, wrestles Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts during a 165-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Connor Whiteley is carried off of the mat by Dustin Stodola after he became injured and was unable to finish against Broken Bow's Cyrus Wells during a Class B 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann celebrates his victory over Raymond Central's Logan Bryce during a Class C 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Jakob Kavan, horizontal, wrestles Central City's Cole Kunz, during a Class C 113-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Drew Garfield jumps into the arm of coach and father Darin Garfield after defeating Valentine's William Sprenger during a Class C 113-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gering's Ashton Dane does a flip after defeating Bennington's Cadyn Coyle during a Class B 106-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton/Bloomfield's Robbie Fisher celebrates a pin of Battle Creek's Ryan Stusse Jr. during a Class C 106-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Plattsmouth's Zoey Barber tries to pin Conestoga's Kylee Plowman during a 114-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson, top, wrestles Weeping Waters's Raelyn Wilson during a 107 -pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Grant Moraski is introduced before his Class A 160 pound final match against Papillion-La Vista's Nick Hamilton in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Hunter Cook celebrates a win over Bassett North Central's Levi Lewis during the Class D 152 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Hunter Cook wrestles Bassett North Central's Levi Lewis during the Class D 152 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Hunter Cook wrestles Bassett North Central's Levi Lewis during the Class D 152 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams celebrates a win over Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock with a Griddy dance during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams defeats Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams wrestles Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams wrestles Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams wrestles Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Selena Zamora defeats Norfolk's Rylee Hope during the Girls 132 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Selena Zamora wrestles Norfolk's Rylee Hope during the Girls 132 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Selena Zamora wrestles Norfolk's Rylee Hope during the Girls 132 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice wrestles Lincoln East's Cole Toline during the Class A 138 pound championship match in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sandhills/Thedford's Reece Zutavern defeats Anselmo-Merna's Sid Miller for the Class D 195 pound championship in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Tyler Stewart celebrates a win over Fremont's Benny Alfaro during the Class A 195 pound championship in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Tyler Stewart wrestles Fremont's Benny Alfaro during the Class A 195 pound championship in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Antrell Taylor celebrates a win over Millard North's Brian Petry during the Class A 170 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Antrell Taylor wrestles Millard North's Brian Petry during the Class A 170 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Antrell Taylor wrestles Millard North's Brian Petry during the Class A 170 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Kolby Larson celebrates a win over Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer during the Class D 182 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Kolby Larson wrestles Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer during the Class D 182 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Tyler Antoniak celebrates a win in the Class A 152 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Tyler Antoniak wrestles Omaha Westside's Michael J. Myers during the Class A 152 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Maycee Peacher celebrates a win over Johnson County's Jocelyn Prado during the Girls 100 pound final match in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Maycee Peacher looks to the official for a pin against Johnson County's Jocelyn Prado during the Girls 100 pound final match in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillon-La Vista's Tyler Durden celebrates a win over Grand Island's Alex Gates during the Class A 106 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hemingford's Creel Weber celebrates a win over Pleasanton's Gatlin Krepela during the Class D 113 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Gabriel Turman defeats Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen during the Class A 120 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska City's Pacie Lee wrestles Omaha Westside's Regan Rosseter during the Girls 126 pound final match in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Kenzie Parsons hugs Fairbury's Makena Schramm after defeating her in the Girls 185 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
