Southern doesn't have a track to practice on, but that doesn't slow Connor Bradley down

Connor Bradley isn't letting anything slow him down.
Even if he doesn't have a track to practice on.
Arbor Park in Wymore is where Southern High's football field and what passes for a track are located. Google Maps doesn’t paint a flattering image of the rocky surface that also shows grass taking over parts of the makeshift oval.
Bradley confirmed that impression after his third race — and victory — in the Class C meet Friday at Burke Stadium.
“We just have gravel,” Bradley said. “We train anywhere we can. We practice starts on the (football) field out of blocks, and we do runs around the track.
“But if it rains it’s all muddy and you have to go on the road.”
Fortunately, Bradley was able to spend time earlier this week practicing at the track in nearby Beatrice. During the season, if neighboring Odell is on the road at a meet, the Raiders are able to workout on that oval.
It’s not an ideal way to train or prepare for the biggest meet of the season, but the junior is just happy to have a state meet this year after 2020's event was canceled by the pandemic.
Bradley has positioned himself to score as many as 30 points for the Raiders in Saturday’s championship races, which begin at 10:30 a.m.
His first race Friday was the 100. He won the first heat in 10.84.
Jackson Clausen of Norfolk Catholic will be next to Bradley in Lane 5 after he qualified second in 10.85. Gage Steinke of Grand Island Central Catholic also ran his prelim in under 11 seconds, finishing in 10.98.
Next for Bradley was the 400 prelims. No problems, except for the wind as he won the first heat in 50.64, 0.60 ahead of Wakefield’s Justin Erb. Heat 3 winner Holden Ruse of Freeman was the only other qualifier to post a sub-51 time (50.89).
“The 400 was a little bit tough with the wind,” Bradley said. “It was behind us on the backstretch, and we just had it for a little bit on the corner of the 200, so it wasn’t that bad.”
Bradley’s 200 time was his lone personal best of the day. Taking advantage of the tail wind blowing from the south, Bradley cruised home in 21.90. Clausen won the third heat in 22.04.
Bradley can't control the conditions at his home track, but his fates in Saturday's races are more within his reach. Either way, he'll put forth his best effort.
“You just work with what you have and give everything you can,” Bradley said.