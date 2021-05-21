Southern doesn't have a track to practice on, but that doesn't slow Connor Bradley down

Connor Bradley isn't letting anything slow him down.

Even if he doesn't have a track to practice on.

Arbor Park in Wymore is where Southern High's football field and what passes for a track are located. Google Maps doesn’t paint a flattering image of the rocky surface that also shows grass taking over parts of the makeshift oval.

Bradley confirmed that impression after his third race — and victory — in the Class C meet Friday at Burke Stadium.

“We just have gravel,” Bradley said. “We train anywhere we can. We practice starts on the (football) field out of blocks, and we do runs around the track.

“But if it rains it’s all muddy and you have to go on the road.”

Fortunately, Bradley was able to spend time earlier this week practicing at the track in nearby Beatrice. During the season, if neighboring Odell is on the road at a meet, the Raiders are able to workout on that oval.

It’s not an ideal way to train or prepare for the biggest meet of the season, but the junior is just happy to have a state meet this year after 2020's event was canceled by the pandemic.