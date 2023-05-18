Lademi Davies and Jack Gillogly couldn’t have walked into a library.
The clanking of their four Class A gold medals would have drawn a shush there, but not from an appreciative Burke Stadium crowd Thursday.
Davies became the third girl in Class A to win four individual golds — no relay medals. Omaha Marian’s Candace Mills was the first in 2003 and Omaha North’s LaQue Moen-Davis followed in 2010.
Moen-Davis, Davies knew about.
“Like she’s one of the best athletes in Nebraska history,” Davies said. “It’s an honor.”
After the long jump on Wednesday, Davies won the triple jump and doubled in the 100 and 200. In the sprints, she lowered her times — both No. 4 all-time — to 11.71 in the 100 and 24.34 in the 200.
She said the hardest to win was the long jump, but her first attempt was her best. Same way in the triple jump.
Talk about coming out of the chute fast. Which, of course, she did on the track.
Gillogly’s day began with a state record. He anchored the Junior Jays’ 400 relay, with TJ Nissen, Andrew Jones and Myles Jackson in front of him, that hit 41.26.
He then swept the 100 and 200, repeating in the 200, then ran the opening leg of the 1,600 relay for the Class A team champions.
Gillogly kept his hopes for four state titles at the 2023 track meet alive after anchoring Prep's record-setting 400 relay and taking this 100 race with a 10.43!
“The team title, that’s even bigger," Gillogly said. “Because at the beginning of the year nobody was talking about it.”
His day was not as smooth as for Davies. His 20.99 in the 200 was wind-aided, thus keeping the record with Broken Bow’s Kent McCloughan (21.4 in the 220 at the fabled 1961 state meet) for another year.
And then Prep finished .19 behind the winning time by Class B’s Waverly, which has the lead for the all-class gold medal.
Neither could spoil the day for the Husker-bound sprinter, who said “all right” in each instance.”
The opening half of the split state meet, the third in succession after 100 years as a multi-class carnival, produced additional records, mostly in Class B, and all-time chart marks, mostly in Class A.
Waverly sophomore Alonna Depalma’s 56.38 in the Class B girls 400 was a meet record after she ran anchor on the Vikings’ 400 relay that broke the Class B state record with a 48.64.
Blair junior Ethan Baessler’s 10.53 in the boys 100 took down the Class B state record. And Waverly’s boys, not to be outdone by their girls while winning their first Class B team title, set the Class B state record in the 400 relay.
Winners Thursday with all-time chart marks, besides Davies, in Class A girls were Berlyn Schutz of Lincoln East in the 800 (2:11.57, No. 4) and 1,600 (4:50.09), Omaha Burke’s 400 relay of Alexis Carbonelli-Smith, Zakeirah Johnson, Makayla Thompson and Aaliyah Franklin (47.82, No. 6).
Also, in Class B boys, Jackson Roberts of Boone Central repeated as 300 hurdles champion with a No. 6 time of 37.69 (runner-up Jacob Horner of Elkhorn North is No. 7 at 37.70) and Waverly’s Braxton Smith won the 400 with a No. 7 time of 48.07.
Schutz and Lincoln Pius X’s Kate Campos were the other three Class A gold winners. Schutz’s haul includes that from the Spartans’ 3,200 relay on Wednesday. Campos, who was the all-time leader in both hurdles events, won both — although Chloe Ahrens of Sidney is ahead of her for the all-class gold — and ran anchor on the Thunderbolts’ 1,600 relay.
Prep’s first team title since 2017 was a rout. It led runner-up Millard West 97-62. All but eight points for the Junior Jays came from track events.
Papillion-La Vista South’s girls claimed their first title. The Titans got a win from freshman Katie Shafer in the 400 and their relays scored 20 of a possible 30 points as they led runner-up Omaha Westside 73-61.
Waverly’s boys, with their three wins, rolled past Blair 75-47.
Norris won its first girls title since back-to-back Class B championships in 1977 and 1978. The Titans’ Taylor Bredthauer repeated in the long jump, Sage Burbach did likewise in the shot put and Ellie Thomas prevailed in the 1,600.
They scored 72 points to 58 for Bennington, which was runner-up for the second straight year. Waverly was third and defending champion Elkhorn North fourth.
For those class champions holding the leads for the all-class golds, they’ll be watching the Class C and D results the next two days. The cooler weather may be better for distance runners and not as prime for sprinters and hurdlers.
Davies will be monitoring the results.
“I know a few people in C and D,” she said. “I think it’s going to be some good things happened in a few of those events.”
Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 2
Elkhorn South's EJ Brown attempts a state record in the high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jamarion Dortch competes in the long jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Kade Cox competes in pole vault on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Elle Heckenlively prepares to competes in high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Christian's Evyn Shafer competes in triple jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials set the bar so Elkhorn South's EJ Brown can attempt a state record in the high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's EJ Brown prepares to compete in the high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd competes in the long jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln North Star's Claire Hellbusch competes in high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Keyara Caspar competes in triple jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Landon Scott competes in pole vault on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd competes in the long jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans congratulate Kearney's Brooke Barth after she competed in high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Elle Heckenlively competes in high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Ellie Thomas celebrates winning during the Class B girls 800m NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Ellie Thomas, left, hugs celebrates Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden after Thomas won the Class B girls 800m during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair's Nolan Slominski lays in the grass after winning the Class B boys 800m during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair's Nolan Slominski celebrates winning the Class B boys 800m during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Gillogly extends his arms as he crosses the finish line after winning the Class A boys 4x100m run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday. Omaha Creighton Prep's time of 41.40 is the new meet and state record.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz smiles after winning the Class A girls 800 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd runs during the Class A boys 100 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Gillogly, right, hugs Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd after winning the Class A boys 100 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday. Lloyd, a Nebraska football commit, was the winner in 2022.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Gillogly smiles after winning the Class A boys 100 meter dash at during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion LaVista-South's Katie Shafer, left, crosses the finish line during the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion LaVista-South's Katie Shafer raises her hand after winning the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion LaVista-South's Katie Shafer celebrates after winning the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion LaVista-South's Katie Shafer smiles after winning the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers runs during the Class A girls 1600 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz reacts to winning the Class A girls 1600 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz smiles after winning the Class A girls 1600 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans in the stands watch the Class A boys 1600 meter run during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Braden Lofquest runs the class A 800 meters during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Sidney's Payton Schrotberger, Beatrice's Avery Barnard, and Aurora's Jayke Krueger finish the class B 4x100 relay during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Emma Rauch-Word, and Lincoln Northeast's Laney Songster cross the finish line for the class A 100 meter hurdles during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday. Songster finished second, Rauch-Word, third.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Chadron's Xander Provance celebrates winning the class B 110 meter hurdles during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Chadron's Xander Provance celebrates winning the class B 110 meter hurdles during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson, left, winces in pain as she injures herself in the class B 100 meter dash during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies wins the class A 100 meter dash during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Columbus Lakeview's Landon Ternus, McCook's Lucas Gomez-Wilson, Platteview's Jared Kuhl, Blair's Ethan Baessler, and Waverly's Grant Schere run the class B 100 meter dash during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair's Ethan Baessler celebrates winning the class B 100 meter dash during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Katharine Beachler competes in the shot put during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Katharine Beachler prepares for her attempt in the shot put during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens celebrates her win in the class B 100 meter hurdles during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies crosses the finish line during the Class A girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday. This win was Davies' fourth gold medal of the championships.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Gillogly holds up two fingers after winning the Class A boys 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
The crowd cheers for Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies when she became a four-time gold medalist after winning the Class A girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's anchor Kate Campos smiles as she starts the final lap of the Class A girls 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's anchor Christian Lanphier celebrates winning the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Bobby Joseph runs with the baton during the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Andrew Jones runs with the baton during the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Relay athletes run towards their teammates during the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Mathieu Domkpo runs with the baton during the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Daniel Kasparek, left, celebrates with his teammate Drew Moser, right, after winning the Class B boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's anchor AJ Heffelfinger celebrates after winning the Class B boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's anchor AJ Heffelfinger runs with the baton during the Class B boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's, from left to right, Vivian Dalton, Natalie Prichard, Kate Campos and Molly Chapman smile after winning the Class A girls 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's anchor Kate Campos runs with the baton during the Class A girls 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Runners wait for Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson as she walks to the finish line of the Class B girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson is greeted by the other runners at the finish line of the Class B girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson dabs as she reaches the finish line of the Class B girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Alonna Depalma runs during the Class B girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday. Depalma set a state record with a time of 56.38.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's anchor Christian Lanphier, left, celebrates with Andrew Jones, right, after winning the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Northwest's Mikaiya Rodgers rests after running in the Class A girls 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kacey Porter wears gold ribbons in her hair as she prepares to run the Class A girls 4x100 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
