Lademi Davies and Jack Gillogly couldn’t have walked into a library.

The clanking of their four Class A gold medals would have drawn a shush there, but not from an appreciative Burke Stadium crowd Thursday.

Davies became the third girl in Class A to win four individual golds — no relay medals. Omaha Marian’s Candace Mills was the first in 2003 and Omaha North’s LaQue Moen-Davis followed in 2010.

Moen-Davis, Davies knew about.

“Like she’s one of the best athletes in Nebraska history,” Davies said. “It’s an honor.”

After the long jump on Wednesday, Davies won the triple jump and doubled in the 100 and 200. In the sprints, she lowered her times — both No. 4 all-time — to 11.71 in the 100 and 24.34 in the 200.

She said the hardest to win was the long jump, but her first attempt was her best. Same way in the triple jump.

Talk about coming out of the chute fast. Which, of course, she did on the track.

Gillogly’s day began with a state record. He anchored the Junior Jays’ 400 relay, with TJ Nissen, Andrew Jones and Myles Jackson in front of him, that hit 41.26.

He then swept the 100 and 200, repeating in the 200, then ran the opening leg of the 1,600 relay for the Class A team champions.

“The team title, that’s even bigger," Gillogly said. “Because at the beginning of the year nobody was talking about it.”

His day was not as smooth as for Davies. His 20.99 in the 200 was wind-aided, thus keeping the record with Broken Bow’s Kent McCloughan (21.4 in the 220 at the fabled 1961 state meet) for another year.

And then Prep finished .19 behind the winning time by Class B’s Waverly, which has the lead for the all-class gold medal.

Neither could spoil the day for the Husker-bound sprinter, who said “all right” in each instance.”

The opening half of the split state meet, the third in succession after 100 years as a multi-class carnival, produced additional records, mostly in Class B, and all-time chart marks, mostly in Class A.

Waverly sophomore Alonna Depalma’s 56.38 in the Class B girls 400 was a meet record after she ran anchor on the Vikings’ 400 relay that broke the Class B state record with a 48.64.

Blair junior Ethan Baessler’s 10.53 in the boys 100 took down the Class B state record. And Waverly’s boys, not to be outdone by their girls while winning their first Class B team title, set the Class B state record in the 400 relay.

Winners Thursday with all-time chart marks, besides Davies, in Class A girls were Berlyn Schutz of Lincoln East in the 800 (2:11.57, No. 4) and 1,600 (4:50.09), Omaha Burke’s 400 relay of Alexis Carbonelli-Smith, Zakeirah Johnson, Makayla Thompson and Aaliyah Franklin (47.82, No. 6).

Also, in Class B boys, Jackson Roberts of Boone Central repeated as 300 hurdles champion with a No. 6 time of 37.69 (runner-up Jacob Horner of Elkhorn North is No. 7 at 37.70) and Waverly’s Braxton Smith won the 400 with a No. 7 time of 48.07.

Schutz and Lincoln Pius X’s Kate Campos were the other three Class A gold winners. Schutz’s haul includes that from the Spartans’ 3,200 relay on Wednesday. Campos, who was the all-time leader in both hurdles events, won both — although Chloe Ahrens of Sidney is ahead of her for the all-class gold — and ran anchor on the Thunderbolts’ 1,600 relay.

Prep’s first team title since 2017 was a rout. It led runner-up Millard West 97-62. All but eight points for the Junior Jays came from track events.

Papillion-La Vista South’s girls claimed their first title. The Titans got a win from freshman Katie Shafer in the 400 and their relays scored 20 of a possible 30 points as they led runner-up Omaha Westside 73-61.

Waverly’s boys, with their three wins, rolled past Blair 75-47.

Norris won its first girls title since back-to-back Class B championships in 1977 and 1978. The Titans’ Taylor Bredthauer repeated in the long jump, Sage Burbach did likewise in the shot put and Ellie Thomas prevailed in the 1,600.

They scored 72 points to 58 for Bennington, which was runner-up for the second straight year. Waverly was third and defending champion Elkhorn North fourth.

For those class champions holding the leads for the all-class golds, they’ll be watching the Class C and D results the next two days. The cooler weather may be better for distance runners and not as prime for sprinters and hurdlers.

Davies will be monitoring the results.

“I know a few people in C and D,” she said. “I think it’s going to be some good things happened in a few of those events.”​

Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 2