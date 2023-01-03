Stan Macaitis led a life dedicated to family and Omaha Gross athletics

Stan Macaitis co-started the athletic program at Omaha Gross.

While the school was getting established, he was a three-sport head coach. Football, wrestling and baseball.

It was baseball where the state championships, four in a row, came for Macaitis during his 30 years with the Cougars before he retired in 1998.

“He was kind of those old-school coaches who just didn’t put up with anything,’’ said son Mike Macaitis. “And in our house, too, which wasn’t as fun.”

Macaitis died Dec. 19 at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home, his residence for the past two years. He was 86.

His funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church.

An all-city baseball player at Creighton Prep before graduation in 1954, he went to Iowa State on a football scholarship. He went on to Creighton and then to Omaha University, where he lettered three years in baseball.

His first teaching job was at Prep in 1962, also serving as an assistant to football coach Don Leahy. Gross opened in 1968 with him and Steve Kunasek divvying up the head coaching assignments.

In football, his teams were 119-66-2 in 21 seasons. They were in the final ratings eight times. Gross went to the state finals in 1983, losing to Prep 25-21 at UNO’s Caniglia Field.

Gross was Class B baseball champions for the final four years it was in Class B​ – 1971 to 1974 -- before an extended stay in Class A.

Macaitis retired as football coach after the 1988 season and as athletic director a decade later.

Mike Macaitis said his dad might not have stayed at Gross as long as he did.

“When Don Leahy stepped down in 1972, he wanted Dad to apply for the Prep job but he wouldn’t do it,’’ Macaitis said. “He didn’t think he could bail after being there only four years.”

Stan Macaitis and his late wife, the former Margaret Hopkins, were married for 53 years. She died from Alzheimer’s in 2015, after he was her primary caregiver for a decade.

“That was probably his most important job,’’ Mike Macaitis said. “The patience he showed her, I don’t know how he did it.”

Other survivors include daughters Susan Rosenlof, Mary Simon and Anne Sloan; son Steve; and sister Mary Ann Buscher.