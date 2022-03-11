State basketball notes: North Platte St. Patrick's biggest fan is its principal — Matt Irish

LINCOLN — When it comes to fans of the North Platte St. Patrick's Irish, there's probably none bigger than ... Matt Irish.
The school's principal and athletic director was easy to find at St. Pat's Class D-1 final game, wearing his four-leaf clover suit.
North Platte St. Patrick Principal and Athletic Director Matt Irish sports a four-leaf clover-themed as his team defeats Loomis for the Class D-1 state title.
"This only gets worn for special occasions," he said. "Like St. Patrick's Day and championship basketball games."
Irish, who also is a graduate of the school, said he gets a lot of double-takes about his name — especially this time of year. The long-time North Platte school administrator is in his second season at St. Pat's.
Irish eyes were smiling after the D-1 final, won by St. Pat's 65-57 over Loomis. It was the school's first boys basketball championship since 1928.
"When I went to school there, I remember always seeing that old trophy in the case," Irish said. "Now we have another one to put in there."
Block party
One of the highlights of Omaha Roncalli's Class B final victory over Omaha Skutt was an electrifying block early in the fourth quarter by the Crimson Pride's Jake Orr.
Orr went high to deny the layup attempt by the SkyHawks' J.J. Ferrin, a play that was replayed several times on the Pinnacle Bank Arena scoreboard.
"I was going on pure adrenaline," Orr said. "I think about the blocks LeBron makes."
Not a great idea
With his team nursing a lead late in the Class D-1 final, North Platte St. Pat's sophomore Sam Troshynski made a mental mistake.
His behind-the-back pass sailed out of bounds, giving the ball to Loomis.
Coach Bill O'Malley called time out right after the ill-fated pass and had a few words for Troshynski when he came to the bench.
"He had a lot to say," the guard said. "I think most of it was encouraging."
O'Malley remembers it a little differently.
"I asked him, 'Why now?'" he said. "It's the first behind-the-back pass he's made all season."
Fortunately for the Irish, it all ended well as St. Pat's hung on for the championship win.
"You always have to remember they're high school kids," O'Malley said. "But I'm guessing we won't be seeing one of those again for awhile."
Nervous times
A very interested observer at the Class C-2 boys final was Humphrey Public Schools superintendent Greg Sjuts.
His twin sons, seniors Jacob and Jason, were playing for the Bulldogs in the championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic.
Both scored 16 points, with Jason sinking a free throw in the closing seconds of overtime to clinch the 43-42 victory.
Cora Olsen finished with seven points for the Patriots, who will put their unbeaten record on the line against Lincoln Southwest in the semifinal Wednesday.
