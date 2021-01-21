LINCOLN — Nebraska’s high school basketball state championships this year will be held in Lincoln over five days instead of the usual three, the Nebraska School Activities Association board decided unanimously Thursday.

The schedules for the March 2-6 girls tournament and the March 9-13 boys tournament will be identical:

Tuesday: Two Class B, four Class A games at Pinnacle Bank.

Wednesday: Two Class B, four Class C-1 games at PBA and C-2 through D-2 games at Lincoln high schools.

Thursday: Class C-2 through D-2 semifinals at PBA.

Friday: Class A through C-1 semifinals at PBA.

Saturday: Finals at PBA.