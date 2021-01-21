LINCOLN — Nebraska’s high school basketball state championships this year will be held in Lincoln over five days instead of the usual three, the Nebraska School Activities Association board decided unanimously Thursday.
The schedules for the March 2-6 girls tournament and the March 9-13 boys tournament will be identical:
Tuesday: Two Class B, four Class A games at Pinnacle Bank.
Wednesday: Two Class B, four Class C-1 games at PBA and C-2 through D-2 games at Lincoln high schools.
Millard North fans (from left) Tate Etzelmiller, Lindsey Hyland, Ryker Etzelmiller and Katie Etzelmiller cheer as the starting lineup is announced as the team prepares to take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
A sign in the Auburn section says "Take State Don't Contaminate" as they take on Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. The only fans allowed were staff and immediate family because of coronavirus fears.
The Bellevue West bench races to the floor following their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis collapses to the court as Bellevue West celebrates their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard hugs Chucky Hepburn following the team's win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West raises the state trophy following their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn raises a piece of the net to the sky following the team's win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jasen Green looks to the basket under coverage by Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis, left, is guarded by Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championship.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas leads the team onto the court to take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon talks to his team during a timeout as they take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn and Millard North's Jadin Johnson go after a loose ball during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler, left, and Johnathan Shanklin double team Millard North's Jasen Green during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jadin Johnson scores against Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas shoots under pressure by Bellevue West's Johnathan Shanklin during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis jump stops before shooting against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Millard North fan plays with a blow up basketball as the Mustangs take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon yells instructions to his players as they take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Max Murrell dunks the ball against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas shoots under coverage by Bellevue West's Johnathan Shanklin during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Max Murrell dunks the ball against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis drives to the hoop against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis shoots under coverage by Bellevue West's Nate Glantz during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard argues over a double technical call made against both teams during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon argues with a double technical call made against both teams during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas scores against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn dribbles down the court against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Johnathan Shanklin dunks the ball against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis is guarded by Bellevue West's Trey Hepburn during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn is guarded by Millard North's Jadin Johnson during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler scores against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Trey Hepburn, left, and Millard North's Max Murrell go after a loose ball during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Trey Hepburn goes after a loose ball against Millard North's Max Murrell during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas reacts to a foul called on him late in the fourth quarter against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bellevue West bench watches with anticipation as the game winning free throw is shot against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart celebrates winning their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jakob Jordan and Jacob Hoy take to the floor before their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jarrot Simon and Humphrey St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer vie for a rebound during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' players sit on the bench after losing their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey St. Francis' Tanner Pfeifer vies for a rebound against Falls City defenders during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jacob Hoy swings the net after cutting it free after winning their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer blocks Falls City Sacred Heart's Jacob Hoy during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jack Fiegener reacts after being fouled while making a basket against Humphrey St. Francis during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jacob Hoy shoots over Humphrey St. Francis' Haustyn Forney, Taylor Wemhoff and Trevor Pfeifer during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Tyler Witt shoots free throws during the game against Humphery St. Francis' during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jacob Hoy is fouled by Humphery St. Francis' Haustyn Forney (right) during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates winning their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld hugs head coach Kyle Jurgens after receiving his state championship medal after winning the Class B state title game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon scores an open layup against Omaha Roncalli during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.