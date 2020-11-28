State champions well-represented on All-Omaha Area volleyball team

She also set Skutt records for single-match aces (13), career aces (89), single-season attack percentage (.486) and career attack percentage (.426).

“She has rewritten our record books,” Skutt coach Renee Saunders said. “She has a love for Skutt volleyball and given it everything she’s had for four years.”

The 5-11 Gray, another returning first-teamer, dished out 1,023 assists this season and finished with a school-record 3,452 for her career. The Arizona State pledge also holds the school record for most assists in a match with 65, a mark she set last year.

“Allie was consistent in everything she did,” Saunders said. “And she always kept pushing herself to be better.”

Skala, a 5-5 libero, finished with 428 digs for the six-time state champions. She also had 39 assists and 33 aces.

The SkyHawks finished 35-1 and have been ranked No. 1 or No. 2 nationally since the start of the season.

“Bre did a great job for us defensively,” Saunders said. “She was another one of our seniors that we knew that we could count on.”

Larson, who recently committed to Montana State, led the state in kills with 532. The daughter of head coach Trish Larson pounded 41 in the Class C-1 final.