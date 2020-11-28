State champions well-represented on All-Omaha Area volleyball team

The success enjoyed by Omaha Skutt and Wahoo this season is reflected in the All-Omaha Area team.
Players from those state championship squads comprise five of the seven slots on the squad. The SkyHawks won their sixth straight Class B title and the Warriors captured their third Class C-1 crown in four years.
Hitter Lindsay Krause, setter Allie Gray and libero Bre Skala represent Skutt. Krause, the honorary captain, is named to the squad for the fourth straight year.
First-teamers from Wahoo are hitter Mya Larson and setter Elle Glock. Larson is a repeat selection while Glock moved up from last year’s second team.
Joining them on the first team are Grace Heaney of Elkhorn North and Brianna Lemke of Mead.
The second team consists of Ava Heyne and Cameron Cartwright of Omaha Skutt, Addie Thomas and Abbie Nadgwick of Elkhorn, Kelsie Sears of Wahoo, Saige Craven of Ashland-Greenwood and Sofia Bressani of Omaha Duchesne.
Selections are based on observations by World-Herald staff writers and nominations by coaches.
The 6-foot-4 Krause, a Nebraska pledge, pounded 498 kills this season and finished with 1,542 for her career. Those were both school records, as were the 30 kills she had in a match this season against Norris.
She also set Skutt records for single-match aces (13), career aces (89), single-season attack percentage (.486) and career attack percentage (.426).
“She has rewritten our record books,” Skutt coach Renee Saunders said. “She has a love for Skutt volleyball and given it everything she’s had for four years.”
The 5-11 Gray, another returning first-teamer, dished out 1,023 assists this season and finished with a school-record 3,452 for her career. The Arizona State pledge also holds the school record for most assists in a match with 65, a mark she set last year.
“Allie was consistent in everything she did,” Saunders said. “And she always kept pushing herself to be better.”
Skala, a 5-5 libero, finished with 428 digs for the six-time state champions. She also had 39 assists and 33 aces.
The SkyHawks finished 35-1 and have been ranked No. 1 or No. 2 nationally since the start of the season.
“Bre did a great job for us defensively,” Saunders said. “She was another one of our seniors that we knew that we could count on.”
Larson, who recently committed to Montana State, led the state in kills with 532. The daughter of head coach Trish Larson pounded 41 in the Class C-1 final.
Glock, a Southern Cal pledge, led C-1 with 1,018 assists. She also led the team in blocks and aces.
The Warriors finished 35-0, capping the year with a five-set win over previously unbeaten St. Paul in the final. The teams had been ranked 1-2 most of the season.
Heaney, a 6-1 sophomore, had 354 kills and 45 blocks in the Wolves’ first season of varsity competition. She was ranked as the 20th recruit nationally from the Class of 2023 by Prepvolleyball.com.
Lemke finished with 329 kills for the Class D-1 Raiders, who finished third at the state tournament this season. She also led the team in aces with 55 and was one of Mead’s top defensive players with 272 digs.
ALL-OMAHA AREA
FIRST TEAM
H * Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt 6-4 Sr.
H Mya Larson, Wahoo 5-11 Jr.
H Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North 6-1 So.
H Brianna Lemke, Mead 6-0 Jr.
S Elle Glock, Wahoo 6-0 Sr.
S Allie Gray, Omaha Skutt 5-11 Sr.
L Bre Skala, Omaha Skutt 5-5 Sr.
* — denotes honorary captain
SECOND TEAM
H Ava Heyne, Omaha Skutt 6-2 Jr.
H Kelsie Sears, Wahoo 6-0 Sr.
H Addie Thomas, Elkhorn 5-10 Sr.
H Cameron Cartwright, Omaha Skutt 5-7 Sr.
S Abbie Nadgwick, Elkhorn 5-11 Sr.
S Saige Craven, Ashland-Greenwood 5-7 Sr.
L Sofia Bressani, Omaha Duchesne 5-11 Sr.
Honorable mention: Arlington: Chase Andersen, KaiLynn Gubbels, Janessa Wakefield. Ashland-Greenwood: Carly vonRentzell, Jessica Stander, Brynn Glock, Alexa Edmisten, Layne Whaley. Bennington: Evie Howard, Riley Hartman, Emily LaSure, Olivia Mauch. Blair: Emma Cada, Reese Ewoldt, Megan McKeon. Conestoga: Naomi Simones, Myah Cummings, Taylor McClatchey, Amelia Gocke. Douglas County West: Nora Wurtz, Ella Hopkins, Keira Murdock, Katie Nelson, Anna Borner. Elkhorn: Abby Wolfe, Sydney Raszler, Taylor Bunjer, Ray Joens, Becca Vala. Elkhorn North: Reese Booth, Hannah Nadgwick. Elmwood-Murdock: Brenna Schmidt, Tatum Backemeyer, Lexi Bacon, Bailey Frahm, Sela Rikli, Laney Frahm. Fort Calhoun: Ellie Lienemann, Rianna Wells, McKenna Greenwell. Louisville: Lexi Hans, Lea Kalkowski. Mead: Rebecca Halbmaier, Emily Quinn, Riley Langemeier, Megan Luetkenhaus, Demmy Patocka. Omaha Brownell Talbot: Lily Teunissen, Mia Shipley, Molly Clark. Omaha Christian: Kaylee Klaassen. Omaha Concordia: Kaelin Pribyl, Lily Meyer. Omaha Duchesne: Kaitlyn Knobbe, Kobie Patten, Genevieve Murray. Omaha Mercy: Meghan Gallagher. Omaha Roncalli: Claire Wilson, Skylar Needham, Ella Matthies, Libby Hubschman. Omaha Skutt: Shayla McCormick, Abby Schomers, Anna Weberg. Platteview: Kyra Gray, Blair Beecham, Veronica Guenther, Justine Woracek. Plattsmouth: Savanna Berger, Rylee Hellbusch, Sydney Hobscheidt. Ralston: Mia Tvrdy, Emilee Brand. Wahoo: Lauren Kavan, Josie Sutton, Mya Emerson, Taylor Luben. Wahoo Neumann: Kali Jurgensmeier, Paisley Douglas, Lauren Thiele, Lily Bolden, Anna Toline. Weeping Water: Addi Bickford. Yutan: Haley Bedlan.
