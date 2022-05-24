State golf: Lincoln East's Thomas Gatlin takes early lead in Class A tournament

Thomas Gatlin’s first round under par this season has the Lincoln East senior taking a one-stroke lead into Wednesday’s expected rainy final round of the Class A tournament at Norfolk Country Club.

Gatlin’s 4-under 68 was one stroke better than the 69s by Lincoln Southeast freshman Thomas Bryson and Elkhorn South junior Ryan Lingelbach. After a no-bogey 33 on the front nine, Gatlin bogeyed the par-4 12th but rebounded on the next hole with a birdie to get to 4-under and he stayed there by closing out with five consecutive pars

Also under par with a 71 was Omaha Westside junior Porter Topp.

Westside’s 4-over 292, good for a two-stroke lead on East, also included a 72 from senior Kolby Brown, a 73 from Jackson Benge and a 76 from senior John Davis as the Warriors’ top four are in the top-15 medal zone. Chase Kroeger, a senior, had 79.

Omaha Creighton Prep, which has won the past two Class A titles, is 16 strokes behind in fifth. Metro Conference champion Luke Strako’s 75 was low for the Junior Jays, whose title last year came with a second-day rally.

Class B: Omaha Skutt senior William Mullin, playing Scotts Bluff Country Club that was the home course for his father, Rob, fired a 4-under 68 for a two-stroke lead over Elkhorn Mount Michael junior Jacob Goertz. They were the only two to break par.

Mullin never was over par during his round and had four birdies in his final 10 holes.

At par 72 were Austin Thyne of Scottsbluff and Logan Thurber of first-day team leader Norris.

The Titans’ bid for their second title and first in 10 years enters Wednesday with a five-stroke lead over Skutt. York was another nine strokes behind.

Class C: At Elks Country Club, Columbus Scotus used its course familiarity to take a three-stroke lead over Doniphan-Trumbull.

Yutan senior Jake Richmond opened a one-stroke lead over Palmyra junior Noah Carpenter. Richmond played the front nine in 1-under 35 before three bogeys coming in. Carpenter was at 2 under after nine before three bogeys in his last five holes.

Class D: North Platte St. Patrick’s senior Teegan Sonneman birdied the 18th hole at Lake Maloney in North Platte to come in with a 3-under 69 and a four-stroke advantage over senior teammate Connor Hasennauer. The next closest golfers to Sonneman are nine strokes behind.

The Irish’s 1-2 punch produced a 23-stroke lead over Overton.​

