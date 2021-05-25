State golf: Lincoln Pius X leads Class A tournament, but Omaha Creighton Prep isn't far behind

Omaha Creighton Prep is going to put up a fight to stay Class A’s boys golf champion.
The Junior Jays, who won in 2019 the last time the tournament was held, shot a 2-over 290 total in Tuesday’s first round at Norfolk Country Club to trail leader Lincoln Pius X by only five strokes going into Wednesday’s final round.
Their leader was Jacob Boor, whose 4-under 68 was two strokes better than the Pius X trio of Kody Sander, Jason Kolbas and Charlie Hoiberg who shot 70s.
Prep had the next two in line as Zach McCormick and Teddy Peterson had 73s.
Pius X never has won Class A and the school’s only Class B titles were in 1957 and 1982. Prep has won five of the past eight in Class A.
Metro Conference champion Gretna, considered Class A’s co-favorite with Pius X, was in third with a 310. Colton Stock’s and Christopher Atkinson’s 76s led the Dragons.
Boor was red-hot early. He birdied five of the first six holes and remained 5-under after nine holes. He bogeyed the 15th and 16th holes before making a deuce on the par-3 17th.
Sander was 4-under at the turn but had a two-bogey, no-birdie back nine. Kolbas was steadier with three birdies and a bogey. Hoiberg opened with an eagle and was 4-under after six holes and 3-under after 17.
Class B: Returning champion Luke Gutschewski helped Elkhorn Mount Michael to the first-day lead at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Gutschewski, bound for Iowa State, had five birdies and four bogeys. He was at 1-over after 11 holes before a pair of birdies helped him end with a three-stroke cushion over Cullen Buscher of Bennington.
Mount Michael shot 325 to be eight strokes ahead of Omaha Skutt. Mount Michael last won Class B in 1987. Skutt’s only title was in 2006.
Class C: At Kearney Country Club, Wisner-Pilger senior Rockney Peck fired a 1-over 72 to take a two-stroke lead over David City Aquinas sophomore Jaylin Jakub.
Peck was even through 15 holes before a bogey on No. 16.
Columbus Scotus, led by Nick Fleming’s 79, posted an opening 335 to lead Aquinas by six.
Class D: Mullen senior Brendon Walker overcame a slow start – three bogeys in the first five holes – to shoot a 2-under 70 at Lake Maloney in North Platte. Walker strung together birdies on holes 6-7-8 and played the back nine in 3-under 33.
Walker is four strokes ahead of North Platte St. Patrick’s junior Teegan Sonneman (74). His Irish ended up 12 strokes ahead of Elm Creek. Tee times for Class D’s final round Wednesday have been moved up one hour by the forecast for inclement weather.