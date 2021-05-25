State golf: Lincoln Pius X leads Class A tournament, but Omaha Creighton Prep isn't far behind

Omaha Creighton Prep is going to put up a fight to stay Class A’s boys golf champion.

The Junior Jays, who won in 2019 the last time the tournament was held, shot a 2-over 290 total in Tuesday’s first round at Norfolk Country Club to trail leader Lincoln Pius X by only five strokes going into Wednesday’s final round.

Their leader was Jacob Boor, whose 4-under 68 was two strokes better than the Pius X trio of Kody Sander, Jason Kolbas and Charlie Hoiberg who shot 70s.

Prep had the next two in line as Zach McCormick and Teddy Peterson had 73s.

Pius X never has won Class A and the school’s only Class B titles were in 1957 and 1982. Prep has won five of the past eight in Class A.

Metro Conference champion Gretna, considered Class A’s co-favorite with Pius X, was in third with a 310. Colton Stock’s and Christopher Atkinson’s 76s led the Dragons.

Boor was red-hot early. He birdied five of the first six holes and remained 5-under after nine holes. He bogeyed the 15th and 16th holes before making a deuce on the par-3 17th.