State runners-up defeat the defending champions at swimming duals at Lincoln Southwest

Junior Jays coach Tom Beck was happy with how his charges performed Saturday, especially considering they didn’t get out of the water until 8 p.m. Friday night after competing in a triangular with Bellevue West and Omaha Burke that was rescheduled from earlier in the season.

“We didn’t have kids swimming in the same events, but it was a good test of having to swim on Friday then come back Saturday with not much rest,” Beck said. “Especially for the kids who haven’t had that back-to-back state meet experience, it was a good practice run for them.”

Prep’s depth played a role in securing the victory as Southwest swimmers won six of the eight individual events. Arizona commit Tommy Palmer won the 200 freestyle (1:44.61) and 100 free (46.10), while Kael Mlinek, who has committed to compete at Princeton next year, won the 50 free (21.48) and 100 breaststroke (56.64).

Beck was pleased with the wins by Ben Militti in the 500 free (4:49.76) and John Watson in the 200 individual medley (1:55.59). He also mentioned the 21.6 split for junior Henry Dvorak in the 200 freestyle relay that the Junior Jays won in 1:27.41.