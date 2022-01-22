State runners-up defeat the defending champions at swimming duals at Lincoln Southwest

LINCOLN — The defending state champions and runners-up got a chance to size each other up Saturday when Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Marian competed in duals at Lincoln Southwest.
This time it was Prep and the Southwest girls — who were the runners-up at the 2021 state meet — who emerged victorious in the strongest test to date for all four squads. Prep edged the Southwest boys 98-85 while Silver Hawks nipped Marian 92-88.
It was the first time in five years that Southwest has defeated the Crusaders in this dual. Since 2014, only the Silver Hawks and Marian have been crowned state champions.
“For the girls this gave them a lot of confidence today,” Silver Hawks coach Ross Mueller said. “We had some girls get their best times of the season, and that doesn’t usually happen at this meet. This can only help them while we get ready for conference and state.”
Marian’s Josie Hood and Southwest’s Bella Livingston both won a pair of individual events. Hood touched first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.58) and 100 butterfly (58.08) while Livingston won the 50 free (24.53) and 100 free (53.08).
It was the Southwest boys who ended Prep’s streak of 14 consecutive state titles with a 4.5-point victory over the Junior Jays last February. Prep’s margin of victory in this dual was slightly bigger than its win in ’21.
Junior Jays coach Tom Beck was happy with how his charges performed Saturday, especially considering they didn’t get out of the water until 8 p.m. Friday night after competing in a triangular with Bellevue West and Omaha Burke that was rescheduled from earlier in the season.
“We didn’t have kids swimming in the same events, but it was a good test of having to swim on Friday then come back Saturday with not much rest,” Beck said. “Especially for the kids who haven’t had that back-to-back state meet experience, it was a good practice run for them.”
Prep’s depth played a role in securing the victory as Southwest swimmers won six of the eight individual events. Arizona commit Tommy Palmer won the 200 freestyle (1:44.61) and 100 free (46.10), while Kael Mlinek, who has committed to compete at Princeton next year, won the 50 free (21.48) and 100 breaststroke (56.64).
Beck was pleased with the wins by Ben Militti in the 500 free (4:49.76) and John Watson in the 200 individual medley (1:55.59). He also mentioned the 21.6 split for junior Henry Dvorak in the 200 freestyle relay that the Junior Jays won in 1:27.41.
“Ben is doing a great job both swimming and with his leadership,” Beck said. “Henry is the newest guy on that relay, and he had the fastest split today. There’s a lot of work left to do, but it’s good to have a shot of confidence like this today.”
All four squads were at nearly full strength Saturday, something that hasn’t always been true this season, especially for Prep. Beck said that on the morning of a recent dual with Millard West, 31 swimmers were set to compete later that day.
By the time the Junior Jays were ready to leave, only 11 were able to compete. Southwest was only missing Tyler Reida from its boys team Saturday, and Mueller said even being down one person in five weeks could make a difference in the chase for the state title.
“COVID hasn’t hit us too hard, but even being down one person could be big,” Mueller said. “They know it will be a battle again, and they’ll have to be ready for it.”
Boys
Omaha Creighton Prep 98, Lincoln Southwest 85
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil, Tommy Palmer), 1:33.75. 200 freestyle: Palmer, 1:44.61. 200 individual medley: John Watson, Prep, 1:55.59. 50 freestyle: Mlinek, 21.48. 1-meter diving: Paul Matthews, Prep, 440.16 points. 100 butterfly: Neil, 53.02.
100 freestyle: Palmer, 46.10. 500 freestyle: Ben Militti, Prep, 4:49.76. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Watson, TJ Nissen, Henry Dvorak, Dray Beber), 1:27.41. 100 backstroke: Schroeder, 51.83. 100 breaststroke: Mlinek, 56.64. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Aidin Kolb, Neil, Schroeder, Mlinek), 3:18.65.
Girls
Lincoln Southwest 92, Omaha Marian 88
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian (Katy Foley, Easton Glandt, Molly Von Seggern, Skylar McGarry), 1:51.48. 200 freestyle: Josie Hood, Marian, 1:55.58. 200 individual medley: Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:09.94. 50 freestyle: Bella Livingston, LSW, 24.53. 1-meter diving: Nettie Knapton, Marian, 388.55 points. 100 butterfly: Hood, 58.08. 100 freestyle: Livingston, 53.08. 500 freestyle: Lily Schroeder, LSW, 5:20.43. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Foley, Glandt, Mendlick, Hood), 1:39.56. 100 backstroke: Foley, 59.51. 100 breaststroke: Glandt, 1:07.75. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Grace Lienemann, Morales, Avery Ryder), 3:37.46.