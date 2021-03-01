State tournament trip a fitting reward for hard-working Omaha Central

“We saw what we needed to improve,” she said. “Even after that loss we still had our goals in sight.”

The Eagles have gone 13-2 since, with their other two losses coming against Millard South — a second time — and Lincoln Southwest.

Kroupa points to that second loss against the Patriots, an 81-64 road defeat Feb. 6, as another teaching moment.

“We got smoked that night and it showed us how much harder we had to work,” he said. “To the team’s credit, we haven’t lost since.”

Central clinched its spot at state with a 76-54 win over Lincoln North Star in the district final. The Eagles will open state tourney play Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Southwest, which rallied for a 58-54 win Jan. 30.

“We know it’s been awhile since we’ve been to state,” Williams said. “We’re going to treat it like another game and I know that we’ll be able to handle the atmosphere.”

Kroupa said the trip to state is a nice reward for his hard-working Eagles.

“I saw a lot of smiles after our district win,” he said. “I’m hoping to see a lot more at the state tournament.”