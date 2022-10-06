Stella Miner and Zackery Schultz win Metro Conference cross country titles

With their Metro Conference championships, Stella Miner and Zackery Schultz are back in the bigger picture. The Class A state meet at Kearney in two weeks.

On a runner’s day only slightly marred by a breeze, Miner and Schultz appear back in form after rough spots last month.

Miner competed Thursday for the first time since the gold-medal champion at the 2020 state meet dropped out during the Harold Scott Invitational in Lincoln three weeks ago. The Omaha Westside junior said she was having shin pain.

“I’ve had a bit of a change, so I’m hoping that gets me through," she said. “Changes to my legs, changes to my mindset.”

Schultz won his first two meets, then finished 67th and 43rd in large-field meets. He ran third at the Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational, then returned to the winner’s circle at last Friday’s Millard West Invitational.

“I just went back to the drawing board, focused on getting in the right mindset. Not letting other people dictate my race too much," Schultz said. “And honestly just locking in for championship season.”

He and runner-up Piercze Marshall of Millard West vied all the way to the finish line at the Walnut Creek course next to Papillion-La Vista South. In the homestretch, Marshall went ahead in the final 100 meters only for Schultz to end with his own burst.

“Right when I saw him, I just kicked it into another gear and outkicked him," said Schultz, the first boys champion from Millard North since 1994, “There’s been a lot of hotly contested races this year, but I’ve never been in a race that close.”

Westside won its first Metro girls cross country title. The Warriors hadn’t even been runner-up since 1985. Miner was the school’s first girls champion runner. Claire White gave them a 1-2 finish, with freshman Mia Urosevich fifth. Reece Quinlivan and Cecilia Gerard also were in the top 31 as the Warriors had 63 points to 96 for Millard West.

“It was all about teamwork, about working with my team, making sure that we all finish where we wanted to be," Miner said. “Our goal was really a team goal this time. I wasn’t really looking at the individual (race).”

Millard West’s boys won Metro for the fifth time in the past six meets and extended their current string to three. Jack Witte was fourth, Joey Hartnett tied for 13th and Porter Bickley was 15th, with Logan Yarges 31st. Millard West had 66 points to 95 for Papillion-La Vista South.

Results

BOYS

Team scoring: Millard West 66, Papillion-La Vista South 95, Creighton Preparatory 104, Elkhorn South 119, Gretna 133, Omaha Westside 165, Millard North 182, Omaha Burke 192, Millard South 194, Papillion-La Vista 291, Omaha South 304, Omaha Bryan 362, Bellevue East 373, Omaha Central 394, Westview 473, Omaha North 492, Omaha Northwest 545

Individual leaders: 1, Zackery Schultz, Millard North, 16:22.4. 2, Piercze Marshall, Millard West, 16:23.0. 3, Thomas Vasquez, Omaha Burke, 16:27.7. 4, Jack Witte, Millard West, 16:31.4. 5, Luke Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:34.7. 6, Dennis Chapman, Creighton Prep, 16:39.6. 7, Sergio Martinez, Omaha South, 16:42.4. 8, Braden Lofquest, Gretna, 16:44.0. 9, Grant Dixon, Elkhorn South, 16:45.1. 10, Paul Youell, Creighton Prep, 16:45.4. 11, Jayden Wall, Omaha Westside, 16:52.4. 12, John Fiedler, Papillion-La Vista South, 16:55.8. 13, Matt Valenta, Papillion-La Vista South, 17:00.4. 13, Joey Hartnett, Millard West, 17:00.4. 15, Porter Bickley, Millard West, 17:01.1.

GIRLS

Team scoring: Omaha Westside 63, Millard West 93, Papillion-La Vista South 104, Millard North 107, Omaha Marian 121, Elkhorn South 134, Gretna 176, Millard South 178, Papillion-La Vista 241, Omaha South 260, Omaha Central 289, Omaha Burke 299, Omaha Bryan 419

Individual leaders: 1, Stellla Miner, Omaha Westside, 19:10.4. 2, Claire White, Omaha Westside, 19:25.5. 3, Isabelle Hartnett, Millard West, 19:42.2. 4, Kaitlyn Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 19:43.2. 5, Mia Urosevich, Omaha Westside, 19:43.2. 6, Abbigail Durow, Millard South, 19:48.0. 7, Kendall Dobberstein, Gretna, 20:09.8. 8, Lindsay Neill, Elkhorn South, 20:14.8. 9, Molly Caruso, Millard North, 20:23.2. 10, Alexis Chadek, Papillion-La Vista, 20:29.2. 11, Charlotte Gregor, Omaha South, 20:34.8. 12, Brianna Hernandez, Millard West, 20:39.9. 13, Kara Muller, Bellevue West, 20:41.3. 14, Addy Walker, Gretna, 20:45.3. 15, Natalie McNamara, Bellevue West, 20:46.8.