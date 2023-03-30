Steve Klein will be the next boys basketball coach at Bellevue West after serving as the top assistant to Doug Woodard since 2011.

Klein has been with Bellevue Public Schools since 2011 as a math teacher at Bellevue West. His 21 years of coaching experience began with one year in Elkhorn and eight in Plattsmouth.

“I am extremely excited and grateful Bellevue West has entrusted me the opportunity to do what I love and lead the Bellevue West boys basketball program. I am also fortunate and blessed to do it with really good athletes and more importantly great kids and families,” Klein said in a press release.

Woodard retired after 25 years and six state titles with the Thunderbirds.

