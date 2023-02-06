LINCOLN - The Class A state championship hung in the balance when a best-of-five series between Grand Island and Fremont was knotted 2-2 at Sun Valley Lanes.

Bowling, like many sports, can be swayed by momentum. In the decisive fifth game Monday, it was the Islanders who came out swinging.

Grand Island rolled five straight strikes in the fifth for a 3-2 series win against the Tigers. It's the Islanders' second straight state title.

Grand Island showed resolve, too, bouncing back after losing Game 1 to win the series 218-236, 229-183, 175-190, 220-188, 213-142.

Grand Island was on pace for history in that fifth set of strikes, including one from senior anchor Brayden Lee.

“In bowling, you have to have clutch moments,” Lee said. “It's one of the clutchest moments I've ever been a part of. It got our energy back up and momentum is everything in bowling, especially in the championships.”

Monday was a showdown of two teams familiar with each other as respective heavyweights in the Heartland Athletic Conference.

Grand Island earned the top overall seed earlier Monday, with Fremont finishing runner-up and Lincoln Pius X making the state semifinals. The Tigers eliminated Pius X to advance to the finals.

“It's just an incredible feeling,” Grand Island head coach Paul Lee said. “Man, it was a battle out there today. Fremont is a great team. I'm just glad the boys responded when they needed to.

"We know there are some very tough teams in the HAC. We knew we had our work cut out for us.”

Brayden Lee finished with seven strikes in the 10th frame over the five-game series and seven overall.

The Class A girls team championship — also between Grand Island and Fremont — did not begin until after 9 p.m. Monday at Sun Valley Lanes.

The state tournament rolls on with Class B team action Tuesday, and individuals — Classes A and B — on Wednesday at Sun Valley.