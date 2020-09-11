Strong defense carries St. Paul in win over Kearney Catholic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY, Neb. — St. Paul coach Rusty Fuller has been around enough football to know that defense and line play will keep you in plenty of games.

On Friday, his Wildcats put on a show against Class C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic in a 33-7 win, racking up 373 yards rushing while holding the Stars to 18 on 25 carries.

“Our defense did a heck of a job containing (quarterback Heinrich) Haarberg. He’s such a talented player,” Fuller said. “To hold them to seven points was a great job by our defense.

“Then offensively after halftime, we got our lineman going and they just made some outstanding blocks on the perimeter.”

The Wildcats led 14-0 at the break, but Kearney Catholic seized momentum early in the third quarter.

Haarberg led a nine-play, 82-yard drive capped by Logan O’Brien’s tiptoe catch in the back corner of the end zone that cut the lead to 14-7.

But it was as close as the Stars could get as St. Paul controlled the line of scrimmage the whole second half. The Wildcats got full control when Eli Larson ripped off touchdown runs of 50 and 67 yards in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.

Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey was frustrated by his team’s early miscues.