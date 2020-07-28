Strong pitching takes Creighton Prep to semifinals of American Legion Metro tourney

The American Legion Metro postseason tournament brought out the best Monday in pitcher PJ Loucks.

He allowed two hits and struck out 10 in six innings to lead Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) to an 8-0 win over Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) in round-robin tourney play. Loucks gave way to reliever Aidan Firmature, who pitched the final inning.

“PJ was really good today,’’ Junior Jays coach Pat Mooney said. “We had a senior arm out there, and he took care of business.’’

The victory was the first of three games Monday at Prep. Pinnacle Bank defeated the Woodhouse Storm (Elkhorn South) 5-4 in the second game, and Woodhouse beat Five Points Bank 2-1 in the nightcap.

Each of the teams finished the day with a 1-1 record, but the Junior Jays will advance to the tourney semifinals Thursday by virtue of the tiebreaker — allowing the fewest runs (two).

Loucks, who walked three, surrendered a double in the second inning and a single in the fifth. He did not allow a runner past second base.

“Everything was working for me today,’’ he said. “I mixed in my change-up, and that kind of kept them off balance.’’