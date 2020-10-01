Superior's Shayla Meyer is carving her own path, separate from her sister Kalynn

“We came up short,” she said. “We definitely want to get back to state and make some noise.”

Shayla has been noisy this season. The outside hitter leads the state in kills (296) and recently went over 1,000 for her career.

She’s putting up those numbers for a young team that is 13-4 while moving on from the Kalynn Meyer era.

“Kalynn and the rest of that senior class were all really solid,” Shayla said. “Everyone on our team knows that we need to step up this year.”

Shayla is doing that in part by providing more leadership.

“I want to be there for the team,” she said. “I have more confidence in myself to try and make us the best we can be.”

Coach Kelsea Blevins said she welcomes that from Shayla.

“She has a new role this year,” the coach said. “She’s done an awesome job of leading by example and she’s been super encouraging.”

Blevins said she spoke to Meyer and the rest of the team over the summer about what it was going to take to be successful this season.