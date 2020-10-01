Superior's Shayla Meyer is carving her own path, separate from her sister Kalynn

It’s not really accurate to say that Superior’s Shayla Meyer is picking up where big sister Kalynn left off.
Little sister has been carving her own path with the Wildcats since her freshman year.
Still, it might not be easy being the sibling of the state’s first three-time girls high school athlete of the year. Kalynn graduated in the spring and is attending Nebraska, where she’s a member of the volleyball team.
“I’m trying to make my own mark,” Shayla said. “It’s different not having her around this year but I’m really excited about the team we have.”
Shayla, a 6-foot junior, made her presence felt in her first varsity season. She pounded 277 kills while Kalynn led Class C-2 with 524.
Kalynn again led C-2 last year with 541 kills but Shayla wasn’t far behind with 462. They combined for more than 1,000 kills for Superior, which qualified for the state tournament for the third straight year.
The sisters put on a dominant performance in the Wildcats’ first-round tourney win over Wisner-Pilger. Each had 27 kills — 54 of the Wildcats’ 55 kills — in four sets.
The duo combined for 47 kills in the semifinal, but it wasn’t enough. Superior fell in five sets to eventual champion Grand Island Central Catholic. That was Kalynn’s final match for the Wildcats, but Shayla said the setback serves as motivation this year.
“We came up short,” she said. “We definitely want to get back to state and make some noise.”
Shayla has been noisy this season. The outside hitter leads the state in kills (296) and recently went over 1,000 for her career.
She’s putting up those numbers for a young team that is 13-4 while moving on from the Kalynn Meyer era.
“Kalynn and the rest of that senior class were all really solid,” Shayla said. “Everyone on our team knows that we need to step up this year.”
Shayla is doing that in part by providing more leadership.
“I want to be there for the team,” she said. “I have more confidence in myself to try and make us the best we can be.”
Coach Kelsea Blevins said she welcomes that from Shayla.
“She has a new role this year,” the coach said. “She’s done an awesome job of leading by example and she’s been super encouraging.”
Blevins said she spoke to Meyer and the rest of the team over the summer about what it was going to take to be successful this season.
“The key word I wanted to get across was patience,” she said. “It was going to take some time to move on from Kalynn but I think our young team has done a good job.”
That patience was rewarded last weekend, when Superior won a match against Class B Gering, rallying in one set from a 24-17 deficit to win 27-25. That victory also was No. 200 in Blevins’ coaching career.
“Saturday was a big day for us,” Blevins said. “I got No. 200 and Shayla went over 1,000 kills.”
Blevins said there are differences between the sisters on the volleyball court.
“Kalynn was more of a silent leader,” she said. “Shayla isn’t afraid to give a pep talk to give the team a spark.”
Shayla said there’s another difference.
“I like to think I play with just a little more fire,” she said. “I love to dive for balls and I’m very comfortable with the floor.”
There are also similarities, including the sisters’ three sports — volleyball, basketball and track. Kalynn is focused on volleyball at NU, and Shayla also hopes to play collegiately someday.
But first, there’s work to be done at Superior.
“We have goals we want to achieve,” Shayla said. “If we keep working hard, I know we can get there.”
