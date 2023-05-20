A year after coming up just short, Sutherland sophomore Story Rasby brought her story arc full circle Saturday in the Class C 400 meters with a state title.

“It’s a great feeling,” Rasby said. “I’ve been working hard for this for the past two years, hoping for a redemption year from last year. That was a bitter pill to swallow, but I was glad to come out on top this year.”

That bitter pill was the result of Rasby’s second-place finish in last year’s 400. She finished a half second behind Chase County’s Bryn McNair, who won her second straight 400. But this year, with a winning time of 57.63 seconds, Rasby got the best of her rival-turned-friend.

“She’s a really strong competitor and I’ve loved running with her,” Rasby said. “Really going to miss having that competition against her next year because she was just a really good competitor. And I think she has definitely pushed me to where I’m coming out on top today.”

Rasby was just a freshman last year when she barely lost this same race. That kind of heartbreak can be difficult to overcome, especially for a young and inexperienced athlete.

Rasby used it as fuel and worked all offseason to get back to this moment.

“Just training mentally, really,” she said. “It was just pushing myself and knowing that I can come back from last year, and getting second was just the beginning as a freshman.”

Rasby acknowledged that this season was not always smooth sailing. There were distractions and weather complications.

She didn’t let anything stop her, and said winning the title is even sweeter now after all she’s been through.

“It was a tough year and we had a lot of bad weather,” she said. “It definitely prepared me for today, and coming out with a beautiful day to run and really just showcase what I’ve been working towards all year, I feel like it’s very rewarding.”

With two years remaining and a state championship already under her belt, the sky’s the limit for Rasby. By her own standards, the work is not done.

“Just [need to] keep improving, keep P.R.ing, and shooting for our school record.”

