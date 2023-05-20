A year after coming up just short, Sutherland sophomore Story Rasby brought her story arc full circle Saturday in the Class C 400 meters with a state title.
“It’s a great feeling,” Rasby said. “I’ve been working hard for this for the past two years, hoping for a redemption year from last year. That was a bitter pill to swallow, but I was glad to come out on top this year.”
That bitter pill was the result of Rasby’s second-place finish in last year’s 400. She finished a half second behind Chase County’s Bryn McNair, who won her second straight 400. But this year, with a winning time of 57.63 seconds, Rasby got the best of her rival-turned-friend.
“She’s a really strong competitor and I’ve loved running with her,” Rasby said. “Really going to miss having that competition against her next year because she was just a really good competitor. And I think she has definitely pushed me to where I’m coming out on top today.”
Rasby was just a freshman last year when she barely lost this same race. That kind of heartbreak can be difficult to overcome, especially for a young and inexperienced athlete.
Rasby used it as fuel and worked all offseason to get back to this moment.
“Just training mentally, really,” she said. “It was just pushing myself and knowing that I can come back from last year, and getting second was just the beginning as a freshman.”
Rasby acknowledged that this season was not always smooth sailing. There were distractions and weather complications.
She didn’t let anything stop her, and said winning the title is even sweeter now after all she’s been through.
“It was a tough year and we had a lot of bad weather,” she said. “It definitely prepared me for today, and coming out with a beautiful day to run and really just showcase what I’ve been working towards all year, I feel like it’s very rewarding.”
With two years remaining and a state championship already under her belt, the sky’s the limit for Rasby. By her own standards, the work is not done.
“Just [need to] keep improving, keep P.R.ing, and shooting for our school record.”
Watch the Lincoln East runner take home the title at Burke Stadium Thursday.
Gillogly kept his hopes for four state titles at the 2023 track meet alive after anchoring Prep's record-setting 400 relay and taking this 100 race with a 10.43!
Check out the Lincoln East senior run a 2:11.57 to enter the all-time World-Herald records off her title run!
Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 3
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker wins the boys Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker leads the boys Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker laps West Point GACC's Kolton Kralik in the boys Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Runners prepare for the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens leads the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas' Gianna Frasher, Doniphan-Trumbull's Anna Fitzgerald and Cornerstone's Brekyn Kok compete in the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens helps David City Aquinas' Gianna Frasher following the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge's Carson Trompke, left, and Wallace's Trey Robertson fist bump ahead of the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wallace's Trey Robertson leads the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wallace's Trey Robertson wins the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge's Carson Trompke, facing, and Wallace's Trey Robertson hug after placing second and first, respectively, in the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Bertrand's Marcus Hernandez, Wausa's Luke Woockman and Nebraska Christian's Jacob Swanson battle for third place in the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek's Trent Uhlir competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Uhlir broke the meet record with a throw of 61-06.25 until Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross County's Alex Noyd competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek's Jacob Ottis competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek's Trent Uhlir watches where his throw landed during the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Uhlir broke the meet record with a throw of 61-06.25 until Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper, left, shakes hands with Battle Creek's Trent Uhlir, right, after they set back-to-back meet records in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50 after Uhlir threw 61-06.25.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Ainsworth's Carter Nelson waits to compete before the Class C boys high jump at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
The championship podium at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Competitors sleep on the field in between events at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A reflection of Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen can be seen in coach Adam Driver's glasses while she competes during the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen kisses her cross necklace before competing in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen points to the sky before competing in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen competes in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen celebrates after clearing 11 feet in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen celebrates after clearing 11 feet in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Parkview's Viktar Kachalouski competes during the Class D boys high jump at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen puts chalk on her hands before competing in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer for the start of running events at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Parkview's Viktar Kachalouski waits to compete during the Class D boys high jump at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper waits for his turn to compete in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen competes in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!