Nathan Baldwin's face was relaxed, though his chest remained readily poked out while he stood tall atop a podium he’d grown all too familiar with over the past three years.

The Sutton High School senior was a Class C state champion in boy’s discus. Again. And this win, his third consecutive gold medal won with a state meet record 183 foot, 10 inch throw, meant his wildly successful high school career was over.

Despite his laid-back demeanor, he couldn’t help but admit that “three-peat" has a nice ring to it.

“It’s pretty great,” Baldwin said. It was a lot of pressure. Kind of sucks that it came down to the last throw, but it was definitely a nail biter for everyone.”

That pressure lingered well before Baldwin secured first place Saturday morning. Well before he drowned his ears with Five Finger Death Punch all morning to hype himself up. The weight of defending his first state title a year ago was enough. To do it once more was the biggest challenge he’d face yet.

“It’s been really stressful,” he said. “Class C is loaded this year, we had a ton of great players. (In the) offseason I’ve been training as much as I can because I know they’re gonna go out there and throw it super far so I gotta try and throw it even further.”

Baldwin’s crown was threatened. Saturday’s competition came down to his record-setting final throw in order for him to edge out Battle Creek junior Trent Uhlir, who finished awfully close to Baldwin for a second straight year.

He’d won enough on this stage that he has room to say that things didn’t go exactly according to plan on the day he snagged his third gold medal. But holding himself to his own high standard while still willing his way to a win was at fitting an end as he could think of.

“I really wish I threw further,” he said. “... It was a great end. I mean, I don’t want it to end that way, but it was awesome that it ended that way. It was really fun.”

Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 3