Nathan Baldwin's face was relaxed, though his chest remained readily poked out while he stood tall atop a podium he’d grown all too familiar with over the past three years.
The Sutton High School senior was a Class C state champion in boy’s discus. Again. And this win, his third consecutive gold medal won with a state meet record 183 foot, 10 inch throw, meant his wildly successful high school career was over.
Despite his laid-back demeanor, he couldn’t help but admit that “three-peat" has a nice ring to it.
“It’s pretty great,” Baldwin said. It was a lot of pressure. Kind of sucks that it came down to the last throw, but it was definitely a nail biter for everyone.”
That pressure lingered well before Baldwin secured first place Saturday morning. Well before he drowned his ears with Five Finger Death Punch all morning to hype himself up. The weight of defending his first state title a year ago was enough. To do it once more was the biggest challenge he’d face yet.
“It’s been really stressful,” he said. “Class C is loaded this year, we had a ton of great players. (In the) offseason I’ve been training as much as I can because I know they’re gonna go out there and throw it super far so I gotta try and throw it even further.”
Baldwin’s crown was threatened. Saturday’s competition came down to his record-setting final throw in order for him to edge out Battle Creek junior Trent Uhlir, who finished awfully close to Baldwin for a second straight year.
He’d won enough on this stage that he has room to say that things didn’t go exactly according to plan on the day he snagged his third gold medal. But holding himself to his own high standard while still willing his way to a win was at fitting an end as he could think of.
“I really wish I threw further,” he said. “... It was a great end. I mean, I don’t want it to end that way, but it was awesome that it ended that way. It was really fun.”
Watch the Lincoln East runner take home the title at Burke Stadium Thursday.
Gillogly kept his hopes for four state titles at the 2023 track meet alive after anchoring Prep's record-setting 400 relay and taking this 100 race with a 10.43!
Check out the Lincoln East senior run a 2:11.57 to enter the all-time World-Herald records off her title run!
Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 3
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker wins the boys Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker leads the boys Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker laps West Point GACC's Kolton Kralik in the boys Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Runners prepare for the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens leads the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas' Gianna Frasher, Doniphan-Trumbull's Anna Fitzgerald and Cornerstone's Brekyn Kok compete in the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens helps David City Aquinas' Gianna Frasher following the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge's Carson Trompke, left, and Wallace's Trey Robertson fist bump ahead of the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wallace's Trey Robertson leads the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wallace's Trey Robertson wins the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge's Carson Trompke, facing, and Wallace's Trey Robertson hug after placing second and first, respectively, in the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Bertrand's Marcus Hernandez, Wausa's Luke Woockman and Nebraska Christian's Jacob Swanson battle for third place in the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek's Trent Uhlir competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Uhlir broke the meet record with a throw of 61-06.25 until Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross County's Alex Noyd competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek's Jacob Ottis competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek's Trent Uhlir watches where his throw landed during the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Uhlir broke the meet record with a throw of 61-06.25 until Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper, left, shakes hands with Battle Creek's Trent Uhlir, right, after they set back-to-back meet records in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50 after Uhlir threw 61-06.25.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Ainsworth's Carter Nelson waits to compete before the Class C boys high jump at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
The championship podium at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Competitors sleep on the field in between events at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A reflection of Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen can be seen in coach Adam Driver's glasses while she competes during the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen kisses her cross necklace before competing in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen points to the sky before competing in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen competes in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen celebrates after clearing 11 feet in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen celebrates after clearing 11 feet in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Parkview's Viktar Kachalouski competes during the Class D boys high jump at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen puts chalk on her hands before competing in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer for the start of running events at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Parkview's Viktar Kachalouski waits to compete during the Class D boys high jump at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper waits for his turn to compete in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen competes in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!