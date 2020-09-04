 Skip to main content
T.J. Urban throws two touchdown passes as Millard South rallies to defeat Elkhorn South
T.J. Urban throws two touchdown passes as Millard South rallies to defeat Elkhorn South

Millard South

Millard South running back Taekwon Johnson runs the ball against Elkhorn South.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Quarterback T.J. Urban threw a pair of touchdown passes Friday night to rally Millard South to a 17-14 win over host Elkhorn South.

Urban hit Gage Stenger with a 2-yard TD pass with 4:10 left in the game to put the Patriots ahead. Urban and Stenger also connected for a 7-yard TD in the second quarter.

Second-ranked Millard South moves to 2-0 while the fourth-ranked Storm fall to 1-1.

