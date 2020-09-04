T.J. Urban throws two touchdown passes as Millard South rallies to defeat Elkhorn South

Quarterback T.J. Urban threw a pair of touchdown passes Friday night to rally Millard South to a 17-14 win over host Elkhorn South.
Urban hit Gage Stenger with a 2-yard TD pass with 4:10 left in the game to put the Patriots ahead. Urban and Stenger also connected for a 7-yard TD in the second quarter.
Second-ranked Millard South moves to 2-0 while the fourth-ranked Storm fall to 1-1.
