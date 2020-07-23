Talented Nebraska team misses chance to compete in 'largest wrestling tournament in the world'

It has become an annual summer trip for Zac Dominguez, a pilgrimage to the Fargo, North Dakota, event that’s recognized as the largest wrestling tournament in the world.
That is until COVID-19 grabbed control of the country and wouldn’t let go.
“I’ve been to Fargo every year since 1993,” Dominguez said. “Twenty-seven years, first time not going. I’m going to put an asterisk by this year. It doesn’t count.”
Dominguez, who is president and head of coaching of MWC Wrestling Academy in Papillion, also is on USA Wrestling’s Junior Olympic committee. As coronavirus grew into a pandemic this spring, he said the committee still hoped the Fargo event could be staged.
But in late May, it was canceled. The tournament would have taken place this week, wrapping up Friday.
“We held out as long as we could. ... We just went month to month and hoped for the best,” Dominguez said. “We’re wrestlers. We love to compete, we love to get after it. It was tough but it’s safety first. Safety of our athletes, safety of our parents, safety of our organization. That was our primary concern.”
The cancellation prevented one of Nebraska’s most talented teams from competing at Fargo.
At last summer’s event, Nebraska finished with 16 All-Americans — 15 of them trained out of MWC Academy. Only two of them — Camden Russell at 126 pounds and James Burks at 152 — had moved on to collegiate wrestling.
Nebraska also finished fourth in the Greco-Roman team standings.
“It was really a standout year,” Dominguez said. “It was the best year Nebraska had since 1997. We’ve had champs here and there, but as a big group, we finished in the top 10 in both styles (freestyle and Greco-Roman), and that had never happened.”
Dominguez projected bigger and better things for Nebraska’s contingent this summer.
“We had some kids, in my opinion, underperform last year, so they would have been champing at the bit,” he said. “So I think we could have surpassed that (All-American) number this year.”
COVID-19 also caused MWC’s academy to be closed for most of April. As the state has slowly reopened, MWC could gradually bring back more wrestlers to its room. Dominguez knows those wrestlers will be ready when competition restarts.
“Wrestling’s a sport that’s very self-driven. I spent a lot of time with these athletes during this break with what they could do on their own, how they can be better when the full return comes,” he said.
