Talented Nebraska team misses chance to compete in 'largest wrestling tournament in the world'

It has become an annual summer trip for Zac Dominguez, a pilgrimage to the Fargo, North Dakota, event that’s recognized as the largest wrestling tournament in the world.

That is until COVID-19 grabbed control of the country and wouldn’t let go.

“I’ve been to Fargo every year since 1993,” Dominguez said. “Twenty-seven years, first time not going. I’m going to put an asterisk by this year. It doesn’t count.”

Dominguez, who is president and head of coaching of MWC Wrestling Academy in Papillion, also is on USA Wrestling’s Junior Olympic committee. As coronavirus grew into a pandemic this spring, he said the committee still hoped the Fargo event could be staged.

But in late May, it was canceled. The tournament would have taken place this week, wrapping up Friday.

“We held out as long as we could. ... We just went month to month and hoped for the best,” Dominguez said. “We’re wrestlers. We love to compete, we love to get after it. It was tough but it’s safety first. Safety of our athletes, safety of our parents, safety of our organization. That was our primary concern.”

The cancellation prevented one of Nebraska’s most talented teams from competing at Fargo.