Pospisil: Tate Odvody scores 25 in Omaha Westside's win over Creighton Prep

Tate Odvody squeezed the life out of Omaha Creighton Prep early.
Making every shot that left his hand before halftime will do that.
The Omaha Westside junior’s first-half scoring line: 2, 3, 2, 2, two free throws, 2, 3, two free throws, 2.
He made scoring 20 of Westside’s 50 points look so easy,
“There was a ton of juice in the gym tonight. That probably doesn’t hurt," Westside coach Jim Simons said.
Westside continued to put the hurt on its rival, leading 50-29 at halftime, 70-40 after three quarters and finishing an 82-43 win very quickly as the Junior Jays had the 40-point running clock against them for perhaps the first time.
Odvody’s shooting in a way overshadowed the 21 points from Reggie Thomas, who also was near-perfect in the first half. The senior made six shots in a row himself, after an opening miss, and went 1-of-2 at the line at the end of the half for 15 points.
While it might have been Westside’s best overall game in a 15-1 start for the state’s No. 1 team, it was a forgettable night for No. 5 Prep (10-3). Coach Josh Luedtke benched his starting five for the fourth quarter, a period in which because of the running clock nearly ended in a goose-egg. It took reserve Owen Shotkoski — he wasn’t even listed in the program — to make a 3 with 3 seconds left to avoid the ignominy.
Odvody, 6-foot-4, is in his second year of starting for Westside. He’s showing his skill set after a sophomore year of battling injuries. Those affected him into the summer season.
Simons said Prep is starting a smaller lineup so Westside figured Odvody would be taller than his defender.
“We did a couple things early to get touches in the post and that got him going," Simons said. “Then he knocked down some jump shots. He’s really skilled and he’s really learned to play within the framework of what we’re trying to do offensively.”
Having a full house with a line to get in was juice for the Warriors, Odvody said.
“The crowd is great. Everyone showed up," he said. “There was a lot of intensity and adrenaline. The coaches told us, stay calm and don’t let it faze us.
“We talked about the rivalry. We were looking ahead to this game. It was a good job for in the way we got it done.”
UNO recruit Luke Jungers scored all 12 of his points for Prep in the first half. Senior guard Martel Evans, averaging 13 points a game, sat out the second quarter with two fouls and didn’t score.
Omaha Creighton Prep (10-3).....14 15 11 3—43
At Omaha Westside (15-1)..........27 23 20 12—82
CP: Luke Jungers 12, Joey Rieschl 11, Eddie Hubner 6, PJ Newbill 6, Owen Shotkoski 3, Casey O’Malley 2, Josh Townley 1.
OW: Tate Odvody 25, Reggie Thomas 21, Chandler Meeks 9, CJ Mitchell 7, Logan Wilson 6, Charlie Davis 6, Payson Gillespie 4, Caleb Benning 3, Charlie Blum 1.
Nebraska Prep Classic
The River Cities Conference boys final between Class B’s top two teams, No. 1 Omaha Skutt and No. 2 Omaha Roncalli, at 6:30 p.m. is the marquee game in the Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena.
The conference’s girls final between undefeated Skutt and Omaha Gross follows at 8.
