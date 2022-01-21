Pospisil: Tate Odvody scores 25 in Omaha Westside's win over Creighton Prep

Tate Odvody squeezed the life out of Omaha Creighton Prep early.

Making every shot that left his hand before halftime will do that.

The Omaha Westside junior’s first-half scoring line: 2, 3, 2, 2, two free throws, 2, 3, two free throws, 2.

He made scoring 20 of Westside’s 50 points look so easy,

“There was a ton of juice in the gym tonight. That probably doesn’t hurt," Westside coach Jim Simons said.

Westside continued to put the hurt on its rival, leading 50-29 at halftime, 70-40 after three quarters and finishing an 82-43 win very quickly as the Junior Jays had the 40-point running clock against them for perhaps the first time.

Odvody’s shooting in a way overshadowed the 21 points from Reggie Thomas, who also was near-perfect in the first half. The senior made six shots in a row himself, after an opening miss, and went 1-of-2 at the line at the end of the half for 15 points.