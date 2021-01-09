Taylor McCabe scores 37 in Fremont's win over Glenwood

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Taylor McCabe scored 37 points Saturday to lead Fremont to a 77-73 girls basketball win over Glenwood (Iowa).
The game, played at the Mid-America Center, was part of the 15th annual MAC Shootout.
The third-ranked Tigers moved to 10-2 with the win.
The Rams, ranked first in Iowa Class 4-A, fell to 8-1.
