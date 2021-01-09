 Skip to main content
Taylor McCabe scores 37 in Fremont's win over Glenwood
BASKETBALL

Taylor McCabe

Fremont’s Taylor McCabe goes up for a shot against Glenwood’s Brynlee Arnold.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Taylor McCabe scored 37 points Saturday to lead Fremont to a 77-73 girls basketball win over Glenwood (Iowa).

The game, played at the Mid-America Center, was part of the 15th annual MAC Shootout.

The third-ranked Tigers moved to 10-2 with the win.

The Rams, ranked first in Iowa Class 4-A, fell to 8-1.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer.

