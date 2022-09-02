Te’Shaun Porter's touchdown pass to Khalil Davis gives Omaha North win over Millard West

Omaha North notched their first win of the 2022 season Friday night at Buell Stadium, 14-13 over Millard West.

Vikings running back Te’Shaun Porter finished the night with 255 rushing yards — including a 74-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter — on 30 carries and threw the play of the game, a 45-yard touchdown pass to freshman Khalil Davis with 3:37 left.

Porter’s pass gave the Vikings their first lead of the night and put a bow on his standout performance.

“Te'Shaun’s just a tough hard-nosed runner who does a lot of good things well,” said North coach Larry Martin. “He's a tough kid and we just gotta keep pounding him. We're still working on the offensive line and we’ve got a young quarterback, we're only playing a sophomore, and I think other teams know that. So we have to come up with some other things that can help relieve that. And you saw that tonight.

"He's a tough kid and it’s no fluke that he’s had over 200 yards the last two weeks.”

The senior had 160 yards on 14 carries in the first half alone and as Martin mentioned, he crossed the 200-mark for a second straight week. Martin said Porter gives the team a ‘burst and explosion’ that can change the game on one play.

Friday night, that was evident.

“I felt great out there,” Porter said. “I felt like we didn’t really execute as well as we could’ve at the start, but we played together as a team and got the job done. And that’s all that matters.”

Though Porter’s performance was the story of the night, a critical defensive stand by the Vikings — which included back-to-back sacks within the final minutes — also helped seal the victory.

The Vikings kept the Millard West offense relatively quiet in the second half — besides Will Anderson's 56-yard completion to Jackson Williams — and stepped up with the game on the line.

“Our line and our secondary really stepped up,” Porter said. “We needed them to make a play and they stepped up and made a couple stops that won us the game.”

Millard West quarterback Brody Peterson was also effective running the ball himself. The junior quarterback racked up 90 first-half yards on the ground and added another 50 in the air, finishing the night with 95 total rushing yards. But Peterson found himself on the sideline for most of the second half with an apparent injury.

The Wildcat's run attack had a noticeably different look in his absence.

Sean Murphy got Millard West on the board 2:19 into the contest with a 27-yard field goal and Bobby Joseph scored from one yard out to put the Wildcats ahead 10-0 at the time. Joseph finished the night with 49 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Murphy connected again with 7:41 left in the fourth quarter to make it 13-7. This one from 25 yards out. However, the Vikings' defense held on and kept Murphy on the sideline in the waning minutes.

“I’m super excited for the kids, but now we have to go back to work and get better,” Martin said. “Especially with a young and kind of inexperienced team, we can really grow and build on this. It’s a big win.”

Omaha North (1-1) will face Columbus at home on Thursday. Millard West (0-2) travels to Omaha Burke on Friday.

Omaha North (1-1).........0 7 0 7—14

At Millard West (0-2)....10 0 0 3—13

MW: Sean Murphy 27 FG

MW: Bobby Joseph 1 run (Murphy kick)

ON: Te'shaun Porter 74 run (kick good)

MW: Murphy 25 FG

ON: Khalil Davis 45 pass from Porter (kick good)