Teams seek to avoid elimination at the Nebraska high school state softball tournament

HASTINGS — Elimination day is underway Thursday at the state softball tournament.

Five teams across three classes will see their seasons end today in the double-elimination tournament at the Smith Softball Complex.

The first four teams eliminated in the morning games are Bellevue East and Papillion-La Vista South, the No. 7 and 8 seeds, respectively, in the Class A tournament, and Hastings St. Cecilia and Auburn in Class C.

Lincoln East defeated the Titans 9-1 in five innings, and Lincoln Southeast eliminated Bellevue East 12-2 in four innings.

The top two teams in The World-Herald’s Class C ratings bounced back with wins after suffering first-round upsets in Wednesday’s first round.

Fairbury defeated Hastings St. Cecilia 16-10 while top-ranked West Point GACC defeated Auburn 6-3.

Games currently underway in Class C are Central City against Fairbury and GACC against Malcolm. The first Class B elimination games have started, with Elkhorn playing Seward and Grand Island Central Catholic looking for its first-ever state tournament victory against Crete.

Lincoln East (33-10)…510 30 – 9 11 1