'The best feeling in the world': Westside's Erin Mardi makes her varsity football debut

That honor was a product of her work ethic, improvement and IQ, Wrice said. Also the reserve head coach, Wrice is the aide Mardi has worked with most the past three years.

“I have no doubt that she’s gonna give me great effort on the field when we put her out there,” Wrice said. “Even though there’s plays where we might be trying to get her the ball but the quarterback can’t get it to her, but she knows if she keeps that positive outlook on the play, she will get the ball the next time. She just brings great, great confidence to the receiver group. That’s what I like about having her in the group.”

Wrice, a former North Dakota State receiver, credits Mardi for learning the playbook and translating it to the field as fast as anyone he’s seen.

With her first-game jitters out of the way, Mardi is sure she’ll be more confident the next time she takes the field, whether that be in the playoffs starting Friday or next season as a senior.

Not that Mardi lacks confidence. It’s that mindset, paired with her effort and aggressiveness, that have helped her get on the field at one of the state’s top programs. The defending Class A champs are one of two undefeated teams left in the class.