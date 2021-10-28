'The best feeling in the world': Westside's Erin Mardi makes her varsity football debut

Omaha Westside junior Erin Mardi isn’t the first girl to play high school football in Nebraska, but she hopes to inspire more.
She took the field as a varsity player for the first time Friday in the third-ranked Warriors’ regular-season finale at Omaha Benson, her father’s alma mater.
“It means a lot because I grew up watching (Westside) varsity,” Mardi said. “I’ve always wanted just to be on the field and see what it’s like in person. And now that I have, it’s the best feeling in the world.”
She played on the kickoff team and got a snap at her primary position, receiver, in the latter moments of Westside’s 59-8 win, blocking on a run play.
There is no list of female Nebraska high school football players. Most records come from scoring plays, as girls have mostly kicked field goals and extra points. Omaha Northwest’s Jessica Kennedy kicked an extra point in 2019, and three other girls have kicked for Metro teams since 2000, all before 2010.
The first girl to score in a Nebraska game was also from Westside. Kristin Casey made a 25-yard field goal in 2003.
Mardi received her varsity jersey Oct. 14 during the Warriors’ bye week.
“That was a very, very proud moment because it is tough to get a varsity jersey, especially here at Westside,” wide receivers coach Tyler Wrice said.
That honor was a product of her work ethic, improvement and IQ, Wrice said. Also the reserve head coach, Wrice is the aide Mardi has worked with most the past three years.
“I have no doubt that she’s gonna give me great effort on the field when we put her out there,” Wrice said. “Even though there’s plays where we might be trying to get her the ball but the quarterback can’t get it to her, but she knows if she keeps that positive outlook on the play, she will get the ball the next time. She just brings great, great confidence to the receiver group. That’s what I like about having her in the group.”
Wrice, a former North Dakota State receiver, credits Mardi for learning the playbook and translating it to the field as fast as anyone he’s seen.
With her first-game jitters out of the way, Mardi is sure she’ll be more confident the next time she takes the field, whether that be in the playoffs starting Friday or next season as a senior.
Not that Mardi lacks confidence. It’s that mindset, paired with her effort and aggressiveness, that have helped her get on the field at one of the state’s top programs. The defending Class A champs are one of two undefeated teams left in the class.
“Her blocking ability has gotten a lot better from her freshman year. I was very, very impressed with how aggressive she is,” Wrice said. “Her effort level has skyrocketed, and her confidence of being able to make those blocks on the edge for our running backs.”
Westside also has freshman Piper Zatechka, daughter of former Husker offensive lineman Rob Zatechka. Even if she’s not on varsity, having another girl in the program is a little thing that goes a long way for Mardi.
“As awesome as the guys are, they still don’t have that same experience that I do,” Mardi said. “And I have someone I can talk to about that now.”
Mardi may not be the first, but she won’t be the last. And she has a message for other girls interested in playing football who may not be as self-assured.
“Just do it. Give it a shot,” Mardi said. “If you have a lot of fun, keep going. And if you don’t, you still tried and you can say you’re one of the few that did.”
