 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The outlook for every Nebraska high school baseball team
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

The outlook for every Nebraska high school baseball team

{{featured_button_text}}

CLASS A

Bellevue East

Coach: Ian DeLaet, 3rd year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Jason Bishop, C/P; Sam Semanko, OF; Jake Eltiste, 3B/P. Juniors: Paul Schuyler, SS/P; Blake Urwin, ONF/P; Brett Barton, OF/P; Dalton Hike, C/OF.

Outlook: Chieftains return a strong core of experienced players to mix with a nice group of newcomers.

Bellevue West

Coach: Jason Shockey, 7th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Connor Schneider, SS; Dane Toman, P; Jaxon Jelkin, P; Tyler VanDerwerken, C/3B; Carson Wright, 1B/OF; Cam Madsen, CF; Gage Allen, 3B/P; Jackson Allred, P/OF. Juniors: Daniel Lester, OF/P.

Outlook: The experienced Thunderbirds could be in the mix for a possible state title.

Columbus

Coach: Jimmy Johnson, 4th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: CJ Fleeman, P/OF; Trey Kobza, P/2B; Brent Beard, C. Juniors: Tadan Bell, P/OF.

Outlook: Discoverers are optimistic about this season; Bell is receiving Division I interest.

Elkhorn South

Coach: Brandon Dahl, 9th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Brady Christensen, INF/OF; Landon Goeser, INF/P; Hogan Helligso, INF/C; Guy Hunt, OF/P; Luke Jessen, OF; Trevor Winterstein, OF; Sam Hoskinson, INF/P.

Outlook: The Storm graduated much experience from last year’s lost season; still plenty of talent with Nebraska commit Jessen and Creighton commit Helligso.

Fremont Bergan

Coach: Jeff Hayden, 9th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Brady Benson, Camden McKenzie, Conner Richmond, Dawson Glause, Hunter Mueller, Jack Cooper, Sam Gifford, Brenton Pitt. Juniors: Carter Sintek.

Outlook: A veteran squad that will look to build on its success from last Legion season.

Grand Island

Coach: Kirby Wells, 1st year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Zach Kissack, P; Caleb Coslor, SS; Mike Buhrman, INF; Braden Robinson, C/INF. Juniors: Sam Hartman, INF/OF.

Outlook: Islanders will be young and athletic.

Gretna

Coach: Jake Wolf

Returning starters – None.

Outlook: Little spring experience following the season lost to COVID-19; newcomers will need to step up.

Kearney

Coach: Brad Archer, 3rd year.

Returning starters – Juniors: Korben Rich, DH/1B.

Outlook: Bearcats will be extremely young with little varsity experience.

Lincoln East

Coach: Mychal Lanik, 3rd year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Austin Schneider, OF/P; Josh Senstock, C; Brayan Van Meter, LF; Grant Springer, 1B; Tyson Romero, P; Charlie Mosser, 1B/P; Sam Wragge, P. Juniors: Cooper Erikson, INF; Noah Walters, SS; Jaelyn Welch, CF; Ryan Clementi, P; Keegan Brink, 3B.

Outlook: Spartans were one of the top Legion teams last summer before having to shut down because of COVID-19; should be one of the best in Class A this season.

Lincoln High

Coach: Jon Beiermann, 2nd year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Carson Hillhouse, SS/P; Chase Martin, P/UTIL; Garrett Salisbury, P/3B; Gavin Wagner, P/C. Juniors: Alex Gable, C.

Outlook: The Links have the experience with several seniors on the roster.

Lincoln North Star

Coach: Lanny Bolles, 19th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Tyler Bishop, C.

Outlook: Young Navigators have just one player with varsity experience; Bishop could be one of the top catchers in the state.

Lincoln Northeast

Coach: Kyle Parker, 1st year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Logan Hunt, OF; Devan McLain, C/P; Jack Duncan, 1B. Juniors: Cody Bruss, INF/OF.

Outlook: Rockets will rely on pitching to carry the team; the 6-3 Bruss is getting Division I looks.

Lincoln Pius X

Coach: Troy Charf, 16th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Colby Chapelle, Josh Moore, Blake Vodicka, Jase Woita. Juniors: Jonah Walker, Grant Nottlemann.

Outlook: A good mix of seniors and juniors should make for a competitive team.

Lincoln Southeast

Coach: Montana Jones, 6th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: David Swanson, 2B; Sam Craft, P/SS; Ethan Steer, P/OF. Juniors: Connor Wilken, P/OF. Sophomores: Max Buettenback, P/OF.

Outlook: Hard-working Knights are hoping for a positive season; Buettenback has committed to Nebraska.

Lincoln Southwest

Coach: Mitch Vernon

Returning starters – Max Petersen, Brock Merkel, Telo Arsiaga, Ethan Morrow, Dylan Cox, Andrew Bohrer.

Outlook: Silver Hawks hope to build on their Legion success from last summer.

Millard North

Coach: Dave Cork, 20th year.

Returning starters – Drake Donahoe, INF/P.

Outlook: Mustangs have limited experience from the 2019 season but several competed last summer during the Legion season; junior Brandon Lundquist has committed to Nebraska.

Millard South

Coach: Greg Geary, 11th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Matt Guthmiller, 1B/OF/P; Jakkob Foote, INF; Christian Hobbs, INF/OF; TJ Urban, OF; Caden Blair, P; Jaden Folkers, P/UTIL.

Outlook: The Patriots move on after seeing a possible championship season wiped out by COVID-19; the return of six starters will help.

Millard West

Coach: Steve Frey, 6th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Kyan Lodice, INF; Corbin Hawkins, P/INF

Outlook: Wildcats will have another talented team with a deep pitching staff.

Norfolk

Coach: Brian Disch, 3rd year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Colton Price, 2B; Dustin Brenden, P/CF; Andrew Papstein, P/OF/C.

Outlook: Panthers return three starters and will count heavily on players with limited varsity experience.

Omaha Bryan

Coach: Cody Kottich, 4th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Alex Foster, UTIL; Jovanie Najar, OF/P; Andrew Baber, OF; Gabe Kula, UTIL; Zach Ostrander, 2B/P. Juniors: Owen Kaminski, C/OF; Toby Wingender, SS/P; Adrian Villapondo, 1B.

Outlook: Bears hope to surprise some teams this season.

Omaha Burke

Coach: Scott Hodges, 9th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Jake Fox, P/OF; Nolan Chandler, P/SS; Gage Oetter, P/INF/OF; Nate Lueders, P/1B; Brayden Artzer, OF; Sam Sorenson, P.

Outlook: Strong senior leadership for the Bulldogs, who will need to navigate a tough early schedule.

Omaha Central

Coach: Jerry Kreber, 9th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Joey Craig, OF/P; Anthony Lind, INF/OF; Cole Kreber, INF/P.

Outlook: Eagles graduated six starters from the lost season; newcomers will be counted on.

Omaha Creighton Prep

Coach: Pat Mooney, 22nd year.

Returning starters – Max Sanders, OF/P; Kalen Piechota, INF/C; Luke Papa, P; Will Volenec, P; Aiden Firmature, P; Ryan Bauer, P/INF; Grant Hatcher, INF; Parker Mooney, INF; Sam Ryberg, OF; Thomas Leiden, P; Robert O’Malley, P; Jack Everett, P.

Outlook: Pitching depth will be a strength for the Junior Jays, who won the Legion city tourney last summer.

Omaha South

Coach: Gene Felise, 7th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Gus Hodoly, P/SS; David DeLeon, P/INF. Juniors: Yoandy Briceno, P/CF; Sam Hodoly, P/C.

Outlook: Packers have limited varsity experience so newcomers will need to contribute.

Omaha Westside

Coach: Otis Seals.

Returning starters – Seniors: Cole Payton, OF; Aidan Jackson, INF; JD DiPrima, C/INF. Juniors: Dalton Bargo, C/P/INF; RJ Gunderson, UTIL.

Outlook: The Warriors build around Payton, who quarterbacked the Warriors to a Class A football title in the fall; graduated several from last year’s lost season.

Papillion-La Vista

Coach: Nate McCabe, 9th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Gage Ingram, INF/P; Chase Clark, C; Jacoby Hurst, OF/P; Jackson Ossenfort, UTIL; Ethan Nissen, OF; Patrick Zeller, P; Eli Feekin, P.

Outlook: Graduated seven starters from last year’s lost season; will need younger players to contribute.

Papillion-La Vista South

Coach: Bill Lynam, 19th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Garrett Freeman, INF; Trenton Brehm, INF; Jackson Horn, INF; Jackson Trout, INF/OF; Austin Denhoed, C; Austin Sides, P/OF; Evan Greene, OF; Josh Greene, OF; Brayden Curtis, P/INF.

Outlook: Titans have several seniors and should be strong defensively; pitchers will need to step up.

CLASS B

Auburn

Coach: Tommy Grafton, 1st year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Brody Darnell, SS; Tye Ommert, INF. Juniors: Brad Hall, P/C/INF; Steston Niemen, C/P.

Outlook: New coach Grafton takes over a young squad; Darnell will play at Iowa Western next season.

Beatrice

Coach: Chris Belding, 4th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Will Reimer, P/2B; Qwin Zabokrtsky, P; Brody Nelson, CF. Juniors: Austin Burroughs, 3B/P; Conner Hamilton, C; Adam Deboer, SS/P.

Outlook: Pitching appears to be the strength for the Orangemen.

Bennington

Coach: Scott Heese, 12th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Ryan Malone, P/C; Ashten Schmaderer, OF; Kannon Dumont, C.

Outlook: Badgers lack varsity experience, but strong pitching and defense could keep them competitive.

Blair

Coach: John Roan, 2nd year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Nolan Osterhaus, INF; Morgan Rump, INF/P; Cade Ulven, INF/P; Dexter Larsen, INF/OF.

Outlook: The Bears hope to build on the success of its Legion team from last summer.

Central City/Fullerton/Centura

Coach: Brandon Detlefsen, 4th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Tres Gonsior, SS/P; Jackson McGinnis, C/OF; Jake Twiss, 1B; Tanner Schneiderheinz, OF. Juniors: Kale Jensen, 3B/P/SS.

Outlook: The team returns five starters from the 2019 season.

Elkhorn

Coach: Kyle McCright, 6th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Drew Christo, p/OF; Malakai Vetock, 1B/P; Kyler Randazzo, 3B/P; Gannon Gragert, 1B/P; Grant Gutschow, C. Juniors: Blake Stanley, 2B/1B.

Outlook: Antlers will be one of the stronger teams in the state with four Division I recruits; NU recruit Christo can hit 90 on the radar gun.

Elkhorn Mount Michael

Coach: Tom Swanson, 2nd year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Eli Crnkovich, P/SS; Matthew Collins, OF/P; Colin Christo, OF; Brennan McMahon, P/1B; Quinn McMahon, P/UTIL.

Outlook: The Knights should have a deep and talented pitching staff; Quinn McMahon had a 2.23 ERA last summer.

Elkhorn North

Coach: Anthony Dunn.

Outlook: A new program means zero varsity experience for the Wolves, who still should make some noise in Class B; sophomore Ryan Harrahill is a Nebraska commit.

Fort Calhoun

Coach: Roy Prauner, 10th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Jake Seina, Tylan Connor, Justin Myer, Harrison Schmitt. Juniors: Ty Hallberg, Zach Faucher.

Outlook: Pioneers, who had some success during last summer’s Legion season, return six starters.

Hastings

Coach: Blake Marquardt, 5th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Braden Kalvelage, Justin Musgrove.

Outlook: Tigers have 12 seniors but varsity experience is limited.

Lincoln Christian

Coach: Jason Bingham, 3rd year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Hank Ball, 2B/P; Alex Bingham, P/OF; Grant Doty, OF; Jackson Emanuel, C/P/3B; Trenton Lanka, P. Juniors: Teddy Ball, OF/C; Ethan Sayer, 2B/P.

Outlook: A nice mix of experience and newcomers for the Crusaders.

Maxwell/North Platte St. Patrick

Coach: Ryan Jones, 1st year.

Outlook: First-year varsity program and first-year co-op of the two schools; coach says the team is excited to bring high school baseball to western Nebraska.

Nebraska City

Coach: Kyle Ferguson, 4th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Clay Stovall, SS/P.

Outlook: A young team with limited experience.

Norris

Coach: Sean Bartholomew.

Returning starters – Seniors: Bryson Schultz, P; CJ Hood, P/OF.

Outlook: Always-tough Titans are inexperienced at the varsity level; Hood is a Nebraska pledge and freshman Kale Fountain already has committed to Florida State.

Omaha Concordia

Coach: Dan Kraft, 8th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Ethan Hergert, 1B/P; Ben Bowman, P/OF; Hunter Burnham, 3B/P; Gage Kanzmeier, OF/P; Sam Weed, C. Juniors: Karsten Mathsen, 2B/P; Zac Kulus, SS/P; Brock Olson, OF/P; Justin Otten, OF/P.

Outlook: Experience will be a key for the Mustangs.

Omaha Gross

Coach: Jim Hempel, 1st year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Charles Monico, CF; Jake Skradski, 3B. Juniors: Joey Meier, 3B/C/P; Luke Bies, 2B/OF; Robbie Pechar, OF; Kyle Capece, P/1B/OF; Ryan McElmeel, P/SS.

Outlook: Strong corps of juniors will be a key for the Cougars, who move on following the retirement of longtime coach Mike Filipowicz.

Omaha Roncalli

Coach: Jake Hoover, 7th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Sam Wiese, OF/1B; Garrett Vosika, P/1B; Ryan Witt, P/INF; Jason Willis, INF/OF/P; AJ Urban, INF/P. Juniors: Darik Rodgers, C/OF; Jack Nilsson, OF/P. Sophomores: Wyatt Yetter, C/3B/P.

Outlook: Crimson Pride lack experience so will rely on seniors; Witt and Willis among the players to watch.

Omaha Skutt

Coach: Tim Lackovic, 4th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Cade Barton, P/SS; Aiden Rupprecht, 1B/DH; Brady O’Brien, P/2B; Ben Hawk, P/OF; Nick Wiepen, P/3B; Sam Borsh, 2B/SS; Ethan Grossjung, CF; Nolan Connor, OF; Sam Kudron, INF/OF; Cade Sudbeck, OF. Juniors: Dylan Brisbois, C/2B.

Outlook: SkyHawks have the experience to challenge for a state title.

Platte Valley

Coach: Shawn Emanuel, 6th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Caleb Juedes, P/OF; Brody Maack, P/OF; Cody Grauerholz, P/OF; Ethan Scheer, P/1B. Juniors: Hayden Lewis, CF; Carter Washburn, 2B/SS; Max Bendler, c?P.

Outlook: A solid offensive team with speed; pitching and defense should improve as season progresses.

Ralston

Coach: Tom Cooper, 4th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Nolan Sailors, SS; Christian Berry, CF; Josh Kilzer, OF/P; Brady Krajeski, 1B; Jake Chronic, 3B/P; Justin Remar, Util; Blake Peabody, Util.

Outlook: Rams return six three-year starters so should have one of their best teams in recent years; Sailors is a Creighton pledge.

Seward

Coach: Brock Anderson, 10th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Colton Meyer, INF/P. Juniors: Gavin Sukup, INF/P; Trevor Ruth, INF/P.

Outlook: Seniors will need to lead the way for this young team.

South Sioux City

Coach: Chris Williams, 2nd year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Connor Slaughter, P/INF; Devin Penne, P/INF; Caleb Kriens, P/OF; Jace Kempers, P/UTIL; Kyle Fitch, P/OF. Juniors: Tyler Knowles, P/UTIL.

Outlook: Cardinals will turn to experienced seniors, who saw varsity action as freshmen.

St. Paul/Palmer

Coach: Jim Sake, 1st year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Eli Larson, Tommy Wroblewski, Karsen Reimers, Ruger Reimers, Kade Casperson, Logan Vogal. Juniors: Trevor Dugan, Gunner Reimers, Jamison Rawlings.

Outlook: First-year program making jump from summer Legion ball; Wroblewski averaged almost 17 points on the St. Paul basketball team.

Wahoo/Lincoln Lutheran/Wahoo Neumann

Coach: Kyle Weyers, 7th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Tate Nelson, P/INF; Jake Whitney, C; Aaron Ickler, P/3B; Cooper Hancock, P/UTIL; Dylan Christensen, P/UTIL; Ryan Raabe, OF; Brody Specht, P.

Outlook: Pitching depth should keep the team competitive throughout the season.

Wayne

Coach: Adam Hoffman, 10th year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Reid Korth, C/P; Jacob Kneifl, OF/P; Victor Kniesche, OF/P.

Outlook: The Blue Devils graduated several players from last year’s lost season.

Past All-Nebraska baseball teams

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert