The outlook for every Nebraska high school baseball team

CLASS A
Bellevue East
Coach: Ian DeLaet, 3rd year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Jason Bishop, C/P; Sam Semanko, OF; Jake Eltiste, 3B/P. Juniors: Paul Schuyler, SS/P; Blake Urwin, ONF/P; Brett Barton, OF/P; Dalton Hike, C/OF.
Outlook: Chieftains return a strong core of experienced players to mix with a nice group of newcomers.
Bellevue West
Coach: Jason Shockey, 7th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Connor Schneider, SS; Dane Toman, P; Jaxon Jelkin, P; Tyler VanDerwerken, C/3B; Carson Wright, 1B/OF; Cam Madsen, CF; Gage Allen, 3B/P; Jackson Allred, P/OF. Juniors: Daniel Lester, OF/P.
Outlook: The experienced Thunderbirds could be in the mix for a possible state title.
Columbus
Coach: Jimmy Johnson, 4th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: CJ Fleeman, P/OF; Trey Kobza, P/2B; Brent Beard, C. Juniors: Tadan Bell, P/OF.
Outlook: Discoverers are optimistic about this season; Bell is receiving Division I interest.
Elkhorn South
Coach: Brandon Dahl, 9th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Brady Christensen, INF/OF; Landon Goeser, INF/P; Hogan Helligso, INF/C; Guy Hunt, OF/P; Luke Jessen, OF; Trevor Winterstein, OF; Sam Hoskinson, INF/P.
Outlook: The Storm graduated much experience from last year’s lost season; still plenty of talent with Nebraska commit Jessen and Creighton commit Helligso.
Fremont Bergan
Coach: Jeff Hayden, 9th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Brady Benson, Camden McKenzie, Conner Richmond, Dawson Glause, Hunter Mueller, Jack Cooper, Sam Gifford, Brenton Pitt. Juniors: Carter Sintek.
Outlook: A veteran squad that will look to build on its success from last Legion season.
Grand Island
Coach: Kirby Wells, 1st year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Zach Kissack, P; Caleb Coslor, SS; Mike Buhrman, INF; Braden Robinson, C/INF. Juniors: Sam Hartman, INF/OF.
Outlook: Islanders will be young and athletic.
Gretna
Coach: Jake Wolf
Returning starters – None.
Outlook: Little spring experience following the season lost to COVID-19; newcomers will need to step up.
Kearney
Coach: Brad Archer, 3rd year.
Returning starters – Juniors: Korben Rich, DH/1B.
Outlook: Bearcats will be extremely young with little varsity experience.
Lincoln East
Coach: Mychal Lanik, 3rd year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Austin Schneider, OF/P; Josh Senstock, C; Brayan Van Meter, LF; Grant Springer, 1B; Tyson Romero, P; Charlie Mosser, 1B/P; Sam Wragge, P. Juniors: Cooper Erikson, INF; Noah Walters, SS; Jaelyn Welch, CF; Ryan Clementi, P; Keegan Brink, 3B.
Outlook: Spartans were one of the top Legion teams last summer before having to shut down because of COVID-19; should be one of the best in Class A this season.
Lincoln High
Coach: Jon Beiermann, 2nd year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Carson Hillhouse, SS/P; Chase Martin, P/UTIL; Garrett Salisbury, P/3B; Gavin Wagner, P/C. Juniors: Alex Gable, C.
Outlook: The Links have the experience with several seniors on the roster.
Lincoln North Star
Coach: Lanny Bolles, 19th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Tyler Bishop, C.
Outlook: Young Navigators have just one player with varsity experience; Bishop could be one of the top catchers in the state.
Lincoln Northeast
Coach: Kyle Parker, 1st year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Logan Hunt, OF; Devan McLain, C/P; Jack Duncan, 1B. Juniors: Cody Bruss, INF/OF.
Outlook: Rockets will rely on pitching to carry the team; the 6-3 Bruss is getting Division I looks.
Lincoln Pius X
Coach: Troy Charf, 16th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Colby Chapelle, Josh Moore, Blake Vodicka, Jase Woita. Juniors: Jonah Walker, Grant Nottlemann.
Outlook: A good mix of seniors and juniors should make for a competitive team.
Lincoln Southeast
Coach: Montana Jones, 6th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: David Swanson, 2B; Sam Craft, P/SS; Ethan Steer, P/OF. Juniors: Connor Wilken, P/OF. Sophomores: Max Buettenback, P/OF.
Outlook: Hard-working Knights are hoping for a positive season; Buettenback has committed to Nebraska.
Lincoln Southwest
Coach: Mitch Vernon
Returning starters – Max Petersen, Brock Merkel, Telo Arsiaga, Ethan Morrow, Dylan Cox, Andrew Bohrer.
Outlook: Silver Hawks hope to build on their Legion success from last summer.
Millard North
Coach: Dave Cork, 20th year.
Returning starters – Drake Donahoe, INF/P.
Outlook: Mustangs have limited experience from the 2019 season but several competed last summer during the Legion season; junior Brandon Lundquist has committed to Nebraska.
Millard South
Coach: Greg Geary, 11th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Matt Guthmiller, 1B/OF/P; Jakkob Foote, INF; Christian Hobbs, INF/OF; TJ Urban, OF; Caden Blair, P; Jaden Folkers, P/UTIL.
Outlook: The Patriots move on after seeing a possible championship season wiped out by COVID-19; the return of six starters will help.
Millard West
Coach: Steve Frey, 6th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Kyan Lodice, INF; Corbin Hawkins, P/INF
Outlook: Wildcats will have another talented team with a deep pitching staff.
Norfolk
Coach: Brian Disch, 3rd year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Colton Price, 2B; Dustin Brenden, P/CF; Andrew Papstein, P/OF/C.
Outlook: Panthers return three starters and will count heavily on players with limited varsity experience.
Omaha Bryan
Coach: Cody Kottich, 4th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Alex Foster, UTIL; Jovanie Najar, OF/P; Andrew Baber, OF; Gabe Kula, UTIL; Zach Ostrander, 2B/P. Juniors: Owen Kaminski, C/OF; Toby Wingender, SS/P; Adrian Villapondo, 1B.
Outlook: Bears hope to surprise some teams this season.
Omaha Burke
Coach: Scott Hodges, 9th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Jake Fox, P/OF; Nolan Chandler, P/SS; Gage Oetter, P/INF/OF; Nate Lueders, P/1B; Brayden Artzer, OF; Sam Sorenson, P.
Outlook: Strong senior leadership for the Bulldogs, who will need to navigate a tough early schedule.
Omaha Central
Coach: Jerry Kreber, 9th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Joey Craig, OF/P; Anthony Lind, INF/OF; Cole Kreber, INF/P.
Outlook: Eagles graduated six starters from the lost season; newcomers will be counted on.
Omaha Creighton Prep
Coach: Pat Mooney, 22nd year.
Returning starters – Max Sanders, OF/P; Kalen Piechota, INF/C; Luke Papa, P; Will Volenec, P; Aiden Firmature, P; Ryan Bauer, P/INF; Grant Hatcher, INF; Parker Mooney, INF; Sam Ryberg, OF; Thomas Leiden, P; Robert O’Malley, P; Jack Everett, P.
Outlook: Pitching depth will be a strength for the Junior Jays, who won the Legion city tourney last summer.
Omaha South
Coach: Gene Felise, 7th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Gus Hodoly, P/SS; David DeLeon, P/INF. Juniors: Yoandy Briceno, P/CF; Sam Hodoly, P/C.
Outlook: Packers have limited varsity experience so newcomers will need to contribute.
Omaha Westside
Coach: Otis Seals.
Returning starters – Seniors: Cole Payton, OF; Aidan Jackson, INF; JD DiPrima, C/INF. Juniors: Dalton Bargo, C/P/INF; RJ Gunderson, UTIL.
Outlook: The Warriors build around Payton, who quarterbacked the Warriors to a Class A football title in the fall; graduated several from last year’s lost season.
Papillion-La Vista
Coach: Nate McCabe, 9th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Gage Ingram, INF/P; Chase Clark, C; Jacoby Hurst, OF/P; Jackson Ossenfort, UTIL; Ethan Nissen, OF; Patrick Zeller, P; Eli Feekin, P.
Outlook: Graduated seven starters from last year’s lost season; will need younger players to contribute.
Papillion-La Vista South
Coach: Bill Lynam, 19th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Garrett Freeman, INF; Trenton Brehm, INF; Jackson Horn, INF; Jackson Trout, INF/OF; Austin Denhoed, C; Austin Sides, P/OF; Evan Greene, OF; Josh Greene, OF; Brayden Curtis, P/INF.
Outlook: Titans have several seniors and should be strong defensively; pitchers will need to step up.
CLASS B
Auburn
Coach: Tommy Grafton, 1st year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Brody Darnell, SS; Tye Ommert, INF. Juniors: Brad Hall, P/C/INF; Steston Niemen, C/P.
Outlook: New coach Grafton takes over a young squad; Darnell will play at Iowa Western next season.
Beatrice
Coach: Chris Belding, 4th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Will Reimer, P/2B; Qwin Zabokrtsky, P; Brody Nelson, CF. Juniors: Austin Burroughs, 3B/P; Conner Hamilton, C; Adam Deboer, SS/P.
Outlook: Pitching appears to be the strength for the Orangemen.
Bennington
Coach: Scott Heese, 12th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Ryan Malone, P/C; Ashten Schmaderer, OF; Kannon Dumont, C.
Outlook: Badgers lack varsity experience, but strong pitching and defense could keep them competitive.
Blair
Coach: John Roan, 2nd year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Nolan Osterhaus, INF; Morgan Rump, INF/P; Cade Ulven, INF/P; Dexter Larsen, INF/OF.
Outlook: The Bears hope to build on the success of its Legion team from last summer.
Central City/Fullerton/Centura
Coach: Brandon Detlefsen, 4th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Tres Gonsior, SS/P; Jackson McGinnis, C/OF; Jake Twiss, 1B; Tanner Schneiderheinz, OF. Juniors: Kale Jensen, 3B/P/SS.
Outlook: The team returns five starters from the 2019 season.
Elkhorn
Coach: Kyle McCright, 6th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Drew Christo, p/OF; Malakai Vetock, 1B/P; Kyler Randazzo, 3B/P; Gannon Gragert, 1B/P; Grant Gutschow, C. Juniors: Blake Stanley, 2B/1B.
Outlook: Antlers will be one of the stronger teams in the state with four Division I recruits; NU recruit Christo can hit 90 on the radar gun.
Elkhorn Mount Michael
Coach: Tom Swanson, 2nd year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Eli Crnkovich, P/SS; Matthew Collins, OF/P; Colin Christo, OF; Brennan McMahon, P/1B; Quinn McMahon, P/UTIL.
Outlook: The Knights should have a deep and talented pitching staff; Quinn McMahon had a 2.23 ERA last summer.
Elkhorn North
Coach: Anthony Dunn.
Outlook: A new program means zero varsity experience for the Wolves, who still should make some noise in Class B; sophomore Ryan Harrahill is a Nebraska commit.
Fort Calhoun
Coach: Roy Prauner, 10th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Jake Seina, Tylan Connor, Justin Myer, Harrison Schmitt. Juniors: Ty Hallberg, Zach Faucher.
Outlook: Pioneers, who had some success during last summer’s Legion season, return six starters.
Hastings
Coach: Blake Marquardt, 5th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Braden Kalvelage, Justin Musgrove.
Outlook: Tigers have 12 seniors but varsity experience is limited.
Lincoln Christian
Coach: Jason Bingham, 3rd year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Hank Ball, 2B/P; Alex Bingham, P/OF; Grant Doty, OF; Jackson Emanuel, C/P/3B; Trenton Lanka, P. Juniors: Teddy Ball, OF/C; Ethan Sayer, 2B/P.
Outlook: A nice mix of experience and newcomers for the Crusaders.
Maxwell/North Platte St. Patrick
Coach: Ryan Jones, 1st year.
Outlook: First-year varsity program and first-year co-op of the two schools; coach says the team is excited to bring high school baseball to western Nebraska.
Nebraska City
Coach: Kyle Ferguson, 4th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Clay Stovall, SS/P.
Outlook: A young team with limited experience.
Norris
Coach: Sean Bartholomew.
Returning starters – Seniors: Bryson Schultz, P; CJ Hood, P/OF.
Outlook: Always-tough Titans are inexperienced at the varsity level; Hood is a Nebraska pledge and freshman Kale Fountain already has committed to Florida State.
Omaha Concordia
Coach: Dan Kraft, 8th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Ethan Hergert, 1B/P; Ben Bowman, P/OF; Hunter Burnham, 3B/P; Gage Kanzmeier, OF/P; Sam Weed, C. Juniors: Karsten Mathsen, 2B/P; Zac Kulus, SS/P; Brock Olson, OF/P; Justin Otten, OF/P.
Outlook: Experience will be a key for the Mustangs.
Omaha Gross
Coach: Jim Hempel, 1st year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Charles Monico, CF; Jake Skradski, 3B. Juniors: Joey Meier, 3B/C/P; Luke Bies, 2B/OF; Robbie Pechar, OF; Kyle Capece, P/1B/OF; Ryan McElmeel, P/SS.
Outlook: Strong corps of juniors will be a key for the Cougars, who move on following the retirement of longtime coach Mike Filipowicz.
Omaha Roncalli
Coach: Jake Hoover, 7th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Sam Wiese, OF/1B; Garrett Vosika, P/1B; Ryan Witt, P/INF; Jason Willis, INF/OF/P; AJ Urban, INF/P. Juniors: Darik Rodgers, C/OF; Jack Nilsson, OF/P. Sophomores: Wyatt Yetter, C/3B/P.
Outlook: Crimson Pride lack experience so will rely on seniors; Witt and Willis among the players to watch.
Omaha Skutt
Coach: Tim Lackovic, 4th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Cade Barton, P/SS; Aiden Rupprecht, 1B/DH; Brady O’Brien, P/2B; Ben Hawk, P/OF; Nick Wiepen, P/3B; Sam Borsh, 2B/SS; Ethan Grossjung, CF; Nolan Connor, OF; Sam Kudron, INF/OF; Cade Sudbeck, OF. Juniors: Dylan Brisbois, C/2B.
Outlook: SkyHawks have the experience to challenge for a state title.
Platte Valley
Coach: Shawn Emanuel, 6th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Caleb Juedes, P/OF; Brody Maack, P/OF; Cody Grauerholz, P/OF; Ethan Scheer, P/1B. Juniors: Hayden Lewis, CF; Carter Washburn, 2B/SS; Max Bendler, c?P.
Outlook: A solid offensive team with speed; pitching and defense should improve as season progresses.
Ralston
Coach: Tom Cooper, 4th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Nolan Sailors, SS; Christian Berry, CF; Josh Kilzer, OF/P; Brady Krajeski, 1B; Jake Chronic, 3B/P; Justin Remar, Util; Blake Peabody, Util.
Outlook: Rams return six three-year starters so should have one of their best teams in recent years; Sailors is a Creighton pledge.
Seward
Coach: Brock Anderson, 10th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Colton Meyer, INF/P. Juniors: Gavin Sukup, INF/P; Trevor Ruth, INF/P.
Outlook: Seniors will need to lead the way for this young team.
South Sioux City
Coach: Chris Williams, 2nd year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Connor Slaughter, P/INF; Devin Penne, P/INF; Caleb Kriens, P/OF; Jace Kempers, P/UTIL; Kyle Fitch, P/OF. Juniors: Tyler Knowles, P/UTIL.
Outlook: Cardinals will turn to experienced seniors, who saw varsity action as freshmen.
St. Paul/Palmer
Coach: Jim Sake, 1st year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Eli Larson, Tommy Wroblewski, Karsen Reimers, Ruger Reimers, Kade Casperson, Logan Vogal. Juniors: Trevor Dugan, Gunner Reimers, Jamison Rawlings.
Outlook: First-year program making jump from summer Legion ball; Wroblewski averaged almost 17 points on the St. Paul basketball team.
Wahoo/Lincoln Lutheran/Wahoo Neumann
Coach: Kyle Weyers, 7th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Tate Nelson, P/INF; Jake Whitney, C; Aaron Ickler, P/3B; Cooper Hancock, P/UTIL; Dylan Christensen, P/UTIL; Ryan Raabe, OF; Brody Specht, P.
Outlook: Pitching depth should keep the team competitive throughout the season.
Wayne
Coach: Adam Hoffman, 10th year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Reid Korth, C/P; Jacob Kneifl, OF/P; Victor Kniesche, OF/P.
Outlook: The Blue Devils graduated several players from last year’s lost season.