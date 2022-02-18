The stage is set for championship matches at the Nebraska state wrestling tournament

If Fridays are moving days in state wrestling, then Millard South, Bennington, David City Aquinas and Sutherland are in the driveways of Championship Lane.

Millard South is 30½ points ahead of Lincoln East in Class A, Bennington 32½ ahead of Hastings in Class B, David City Aquinas 43½ ahead of defending champion Central City in Class C and Sutherland 45 ahead of Mullen in Class D.

South Sioux City is the closest to the house in the first girls state tournament. The Cardinals lead Norfolk 65-53½ in the one-class tournament, with Yutan in third with 44.

Millard South weathered Lincoln East’s Murderers Row in the lighter weights before unleashing its version starting at 145. The three-time defending champion, trying for its seventh Class A title in eight years, got wins from Joel Adams, then Tyler Antoniak at 152, NU-bound Antrell Taylor at 170 and Caeden Olin at 182. The only match in that span of classes that didn’t go the Patriots’ way was Henry Reilly losing to an undefeated, returning champion — Papillion-La Vista’s Nick Hamilton at 160.

Miles Anderson won earlier at 113 but Cole Haberman of Omaha Westside pinned future Northern Illinois football player Christian Nash in the third period of their 220 bout to keep Millard South from getting a sixth to the finals.

The Patriots have 160.5 points entering Saturday’s action at CHI Health Center, which concludes with the 3 p.m. finals televised on Nebraska Public Media.

Lincoln East (130 points) also put five into the finals, starting with Gabe Turman at 120, followed by returning champion Brandon Baustert at 126, 2020 winner Keith Smith at 132, Cole Toline at 138 and Westin Sherlock at 145. Smith is the only top-ranked wrestler by Huskermat. Toline must face three-time champion Garrett Grice of Bellevue East and Sherlock will see Adams in the only head-to-head with Millard South in the finals.

Thus it’s Bennington that will have the most in the Parade of Champions with six, led by two-time champion Kael Lauridsen (a junior) at 113. Cadyn Coyle will start the Badgers’ final round at 106, followed by Lauridsen, Connor Ritonya at 120, Kyler Laurdisen at 126, A.J. Parrish at 138 and Luke McDonald, a returning champion, at 195. Kyler Lauridsen and Parrish are No. 2s facing No. 1s, the other four for Bennington are No. 1s.

Hastings, which trails the Badgers 139-107.5, has three undefeated No. 1s in the finals — Braiden Kort at 126, going against Kyler Lauridsen; Landon Weidner at 152; and Jett Samuelson at 160.

Aquinas, which leads Central City 129-85.5, advanced four. They include unbeaten Chris Nickolite at 152. Jakob Kavan at 120, Hunter Vandenberg at 138 and Michael Andel at 182 are the others. Kavan gets undefeated, returning champion Cole Kunz of Central City, who beat him in the 2021 final. Vandenberg gets returning champion Ty Rainforth of O’Neill.

Sutherland leads Mullen 116-71 and has Cauy Kohl at 126, undefeated Jon Peterka at 138, undefeated Hunter Cook at 152 and Gavin White at 220 in the finals.

Three-time defending champ Plainview won’t make it a fourth in Class D — the Pirates are in fourth — but slowed Sutherland’s push to a first state title. Two-time champ Scout Ashburn beat Matt Bruns at 132 and Tanner Frahm took down the Sailors’ Samuel Foster at 145.

Two finalists ousted returning champions. At Class B 132, Scottsbluff junior Connor Whiteley’s 2-1 win was over top-ranked Zach Ourada of Omaha Skutt. At Class D 160, Gunner Mumford of Thayer Central beat Neligh-Oakdale junior Aiden Kuester 7-2.

South Sioux’s girls, who lead Norfolk, have 132-pounder Selena Zamora and undefeated 152-pounder Yohaly Quinones in the finals. Also with two in the finals are Yutan with twins Aubrie (undefeated at 107) and Alexis (120) Pehrson and Norfolk with Rylee Hoppe at 132 and Lesly Rodriguez at 138. Twenty-one schools will be represented in the first girls Parade of Champions.

Finals to watch

Rankings by Huskermat

BOYS

Class A

113 — No. 1 Miles Anderson, Millard South (40-5), vs. No. 4 DJ Bonam, Omaha Central (28-0): Anderson is undefeated against Nebraska foes. Bonam was hurt and couldn’t wrestle his Metro final against Anderson.

138 — No. 1 Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (49-0), vs. No. 4 Cole Toline, Lincoln East (38-10): Grice’s bid for a fourth title comes against an opponent he hasn’t wrestled this season.

170 — No. 1 Antrell Taylor, Millard South (38-1), vs. No. 4 Brian Petry, Millard North (40-5): Taylor goes for his third title. He’s 2-0 against Petry, including at districts. Petry went to sudden victory to reach the final.

285 — No. 1 Tyson Terry, Omaha North (38-0), vs. No. 2 Tyson Danner, Omaha Northwest (32-2): Terry faces Danner, whom he’s beaten twice but the first was in an ultimate tiebreaker, to become the first heavyweight champion in any class as a freshman.

Class B

113 — No. 1 Kael Lauridsen, Bennington (47-2), vs. No. 2 Chance Houser, Sidney (37-5): A Lauridsen win puts him three-quarters of the way to a career sweep. He owns a first-period pin over Houser from the John Higgins Invitational at Lexington.

126 — No. 1 Braiden Kort, Hastings (49-0), vs. No. 2 Kyler Lauridsen, Bennington (42-2): Kort edged Lauridsen 5-4 in the Higgins finals.

138 — No. 1 Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo (52-0), vs. No. 2 AJ Parrish, Bennington (44-6): They have not met this season. Parrish was at 145 until mid-January.

152 — No. 1 Landon Weidner, Hastings (45-0), vs. No. 2 Cade Ziola, Omaha Skutt (35-2): Weidner stayed perfect last week with a second-period pin of Ziola, a freshman.

285 — No. 1 Trevor Brown, Waverly (41-1), vs. No. 2 Aaron Jividen, Aurora (43-0): They have not met this season. Brown, going to North Dakota State for football, is a two-time champion.

Class C

120 — No. 1 Cole Kunz, Central City (48-0), vs. No. 2 Jakob Kavan, David City Aquinas (46-4): A rematch of last year’s 113 final won by Kunz in an ultimate tiebreaker. Kunz is 4-0 against the sophomore in two seasons.

138 — No. 1 Ty Rainforth, O’Neill (44-2), vs. No. 2 Hunter Vandenberg, David City Aquinas (42-4): Rainforth won the Dale Bonge Invitational in Albion with a 3-2 decision over Vandenberg.

145 — No. 1 Brady Thompson, O’Neill (41-3), vs. No. 2 Quentyn Frank, Amherst (43-4): Frank is trying for his second title in three years but is 0-3 against Thompson this season, including a district-final loss.

Class D

132 — No. 1 Nick Kuehn, Kenesaw (40-1), vs. No. 2 Scout Ashburn, Plainview (49-4): Ashburn is after his third title. They met at the Amherst Invitational, with Kuehn winning an ultimate tiebreaker.

138 — Jon Peterka, Sutherland (54-0), vs. No. 2 Kyler Mosel, Plainview (48-7): Peterka took a 15-5 major decision for the title at the South Loup Invitational.

GIRLS

107 — Aubrie Pehrson, Yutan (42-0), vs. Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water (39-4): Pehrson pinned Wilson in the first period of their only match. Pehrson is the only freshman undefeated in girls.

126 — Regan Rosseter, Omaha Westside (41-0), vs. Pacie Lee, Nebraska City (30-4): First meeting.

138 — Reagan Gallaway, Amherst (36-0), vs. Lesly Rodriguez, Norfolk (24-2): First meeting.

152 — Yohaly Quinones, South Sioux City (24-0), vs. Makayla Pate, McCook (23-4): Quinones won their district final with a second-period fall.

165 — Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo (46-0), vs. Paola Vergara, O’Neill (28-4): First meeting.

185 — Kenzie Parsons, Pierce (30-1), vs. Makena Schramm, Fairbury (25-1): Parsons pinned Schramm in the second period of their Weeping Water Invitational final.

Stu's Views

A much warmer reception

A decade ago, Thomas Gilman’s fourth state title was greeted with some boos because he was from Omaha Skutt. Not so Friday night. His return as a world champion and Olympic bronze medalist brought a standing ovation.

It took forever to get started

So much for the advertised 5 p.m. start to the semifinals. It was 6:09 p.m., after 35 minutes of awards and parading wrestlers, to get the 106-pounders to the mat. Contributing to the delay was getting the full house through security after the consolation and girls rounds didn’t finish until 4:15 p.m. The concourse in the convention center was packed with fans between sessions.

Format changes needed?

Girls wrestling has been trial and error this first year of full NSAA sanctioning. Friday’s first state matches were no exception, running long and causing the delay for the semifinals. Then the girls mats were on one end, when for this historic year they should have been on the middle mats. Either wrestle some matches Thursday or start the girls Wednesday and hold the finals Thursday night for their own spotlight. How soon will a second class be needed, too?

Finals coverage

Championship matches, girls and boys, start at 3 p.m. Saturday and will be televised on Nebraska Public Media (formerly NET).

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.