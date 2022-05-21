The theme of the Class C state track and field meet? Defending the crown

Coming into the final day of the Class C state track meet, the theme was defending the crown.

Lincoln Lutheran’s Adrianna Rodencal did so in all four of her events. Bryn McNair (Chase County), Jessica Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City), Nathan Baldwin (Sutton), Jordyn Arens (Crofton) and Deagan Puppe (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) defended their titles in their respective events as well.

“This has been a dream,” Rodencal said. “It was a big goal of mine and I’m just happy and proud with how it ended.”

The Lincoln Lutheran junior couldn’t have gone out in better fashion and said coming into the day it was all or nothing for her. She won the 100 (12.41), 100 hurdles (14.33), 200 (25.91) and 300 hurdles (45.60) to make it eight class golds in two seasons. She also claimed the all-class gold in the 100 hurdles.

Title defenses extended to the girls team race. Chase County succeeded by outscoring second place Lincoln Lutheran 70-53.

“It means a lot to repeat it and show it’s not just a one-time thing last year,” said Stieb, who won the shot put. “It’s been a lot of work and I’m really excited that I was able to get it again.”

Stieb, who was making her second state appearance, came in with a clear motivation to defend her title. But she also had her eyes on upping her distance. She entered Saturday as Class C’s season leader in the shot put at 44-05.75.

Not only did the junior top it, she set a new personal record in the process. Her first throw traveled 47-5¼, giving her the all-class gold medal.

“I’ve been wanting 47 since the beginning of the season and just to be able to hit it, it’s such a relief,” she said. “It’s what I’ve been working towards all year.”

Baldwin entered with that same motivation to repeat. The Sutton junior won the discus with a 179-0, edging Battle Creek’s Trent Uhlir (167-1) and Superior’s Seth Schnakenberg (156-10)

“I know I’ve got a big target on me — I’ve had that all year,” he said. “People are always happy to beat me, but at least I came back and didn’t let them win today.”

On the Burke Stadium track, Rodencal, Puppe, McNair and Arens claimed their repeat titles. Puppe took the boys 110-meter hurdles in 14.66 and McNair won the girls 400 in 58.18. McNair finished just ahead of Sutherland freshman Story Rasby, who had a time of 58.67.

McNair’s 5-8 in the high jump was good for the all-class gold.

Arens, a sophomore at Crofton, is halfway home on her way to a career sweep. She won her second straight state title in the 3,200 on Friday and defended her title in the 1,600 on Saturday. Arens won the 1,600 in 5:17.98.

And although the story of the day centered around the defending champs, there was also some fresh blood standing atop the podium.

Grand Island Central Catholic came out of the slow heat to win the 1,600 relay and overtake Battle Creek for the boys title 68-65. Individually, Carson Noecker also impressed as the Hartington junior won the 1,600 in 4:19.61 a day after winning the all-class gold in the 3,200.

With Southern’s Connor Bradley — who won the 100, 200 and 400 last year — out with a season-ending injury, Wyoming football commit Koa McIntyre from Fremont Bergan emerged. McIntyre won the 100 and 200 with times of 10.83 and 21.89.​

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.